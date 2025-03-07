Registration opens March 12 for MDC’s free April paddlefish snagging clinic in Warsaw

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)’s free paddlefish snagging clinic in Warsaw is always a popular program, and registration fills up fast. This year, MDC encourages anyone interested to sign up quickly when registration opens on Wednesday, March 12. The clinic itself will be held on Saturday, April 19 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Building.

This clinic is for first-time participants to learn about paddlefish, snagging gear and techniques and how to clean their harvested fish. They will then then go snagging for two hours with the help of MDC staff on the upper end of Lake of the Ozarks. MDC will provide boats and equipment.

Two clinic sessions will be offered with staggered start times. One registration online reserves up to four spots on a snagging boat, so participants are encouraged to sign up in groups. MDC will contact the registrant to verify how many people are in their party and their session preference. The sessions are as follows:

Session 1: Classroom learning at 8 a.m., snagging trip from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Session 2: Classroom learning at 10:30 a.m., snagging trip from 1-3 p.m.

Register for either session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206385. Lunch will not be provided.

Depending on the number of people in each registered party, there may be additional spots available even when registration appears full. People are encouraged to join the waiting list through the registration link and email mark.miller@mdc.mo.gov with their phone number and session preference. MDC will contact those on the wait list based on availability.

Participants must have a valid Missouri fishing permit unless they fall in an exemption category. Life jackets are required when on the water. Life jackets will be provided, or participants can bring their own. Youths ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, at mark.miller@mdc.mo.gov. The Warsaw Community Building is located at 181 W Harrison St. in Warsaw.