New Self-Help Guide Offers Unique, 'Wholeperson' Approach for Lasting Relief from Acid Reflux

YOUR HOME REMEDY FOR ACID REFLUX DISEASE Dr. Howard Christian

YOUR HOME REMEDY FOR ACID REFLUX DISEASE: LIVE, EAT AND HEAL ABUNDANTLY by Dr. Howard Christian

Took me beyond diets and pills that don't work and gave me practical strategies that I'm now using to alleviate discomfort and heal my disease.” — Even Gee, an acid reflux sufferer

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acid reflux disease, commonly known as GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), affects millions of people worldwide, causing uncomfortable symptoms and interfering with daily life. In YOUR HOME REMEDY FOR ACID REFLUX DISEASE : LIVE, EAT AND HEAL ABUNDANTLY, Dr. Howard Christian , a leading expert in MindBody health and wellness, offers a natural approach to healing this condition.In this comprehensive guide, Dr. Christian focuses on transformative changes and healing strategies that can be implemented from the comfort of one’s own home. The book’s unique, non-dietary remedy is rooted in ageless wisdom and refined by a renowned scientist to promote emotional, psychological and physical transformation.Drawing from his personal struggle with GERD and his background in immunology, Dr. Christian emphasizes understanding GERD not as an adversary but as a messenger signaling the need for growth and self-awareness. He offers easy-to-follow advice to help individuals alleviate symptoms without relying on medications or dietary restrictions. The healing practices introduced are simple yet effective, empowering individuals to cultivate personal well-being and find deeper meaning in their lives, which plays a crucial role in addressing chronic illness.“The guidance I’ve provided in this book is designed to help GERD sufferers reap lasting benefits,” Dr. Christian says. “GERD relief means sleeping soundly through the night, enjoying the foods you love without fear. Imagine it: no more abdominal pain, heartburn or regurgitation.”YOUR HOME REMEDY FOR ACID REFLUX DISEASE is a must-read for anyone seeking to regain control of their health and well-being. It empowers readers to make informed decisions about their health, with an emphasis on “wholeperson” transformation, as well as improving overall quality of life.Reader feedback has been very positive, calling Dr. Christian’s advice “eye-opening,” “invaluable” and “life-changing.” One Amazon reviewer calls Dr. Christian’s work “an encouraging and insightful approach to healing.” “Took me beyond diets and pills that don't work and gave me practical strategies that I'm now using to alleviate discomfort and heal my disease,” says Even Gee, an acid reflux sufferer.YOUR HOME REMEDY FOR ACID REFLUX DISEASE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIODr. Howard Christian is a well-being navigator and author. He is a scientist, with a Ph.D. in immunology, and former pharmaceutical industry professional who crossed over into MindBody Healthcare Science to explore the wholeperson psychotherapeutic pathway to understand and heal physical disease. His work helps people break free from the endless cycle of illness and symptom management. Learn more at www.howardchristian.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.