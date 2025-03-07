Lexington 4 Early Childhood Center's Miranda Grice Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Before children learn to read or write, they learn to speak—and for some, that first step requires extra help. Miranda Grice, a Speech-Language Pathologist at Lexington Four Early Childhood Center, has dedicated her career to ensuring every child has a voice. Now, her impact has made her a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Grice’s work is life-changing for preschoolers and kindergarten students struggling with communication. Through early intervention, she gives them the tools to express themselves, setting a foundation for lifelong learning. She provides speech language therapy services to students in general education and special education classrooms. In addition, she provides therapy services to students who qualify for services and are at least 3 years of age but do not attend the school full-time.



About Miranda Grice:

• An alumna of Swansea High School who grew up in a military family, Grice discovered her passion for helping others as a teenager and never looked back.

• She earned her bachelor’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology from Columbia College and her master’s from the University of South Carolina.

• In addition to being in the classroom, she has mentored aspiring speech-language pathologists at USC and Columbia College, ensuring high-quality services for future generations of students.



What they’re saying:

“Every child deserves a voice, and Miranda works tirelessly to ensure her young learners find theirs,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Through her expertise, innovation, and deep commitment to her students and their families, she makes a lasting difference in the classroom. Miranda’s influence extends beyond the school as she guides aspiring Speech Language Pathologists toward meaningful careers in education. I am proud to recognize her as a State Teacher of the Year finalist.”



"Miranda’s unwavering passion for our students is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Justin Nutter, Lexington School District 4 Superintendent. “She consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership within her school and our district, fostering an environment where collaboration and excellence thrive. Her dedication to supporting every student and her quest for continuous improvement make her an invaluable asset to our community. We are fortunate to have her as a leader who sets high standards and inspires all to achieve them.”



What’s next: As a finalist, Grice will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 24th in Columbia.