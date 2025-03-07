Bau: Artist at War – Now a Major Motion Picture Starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi

Bau: Artist at War

Read Joseph Bau’s Searing Holocaust Memoir Before the 2025 Worldwide Theatrical Release.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The extraordinary true story of survival, love, and resilience, BAU: ARTIST AT WAR, is now set to reach audiences worldwide as a major motion picture starring Emile Hirsch, premiering in 2025. Before the film’s highly anticipated release, readers can experience Joseph Bau’s unforgettable memoir, a powerful firsthand account of survival against all odds in the depths of Nazi terror.His art kept him alive. Her love kept him unbroken.Both harrowing and uplifting, BAU: ARTIST AT WAR recounts the miraculous love story of Joseph and Rebecca Bau, a couple whose secret marriage in the Płaszów concentration camp was immortalized in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List. In this memoir, Bau vividly depicts his life under Nazi rule—surviving the bombing of Kraków, enduring the brutality of the Jewish ghetto, and navigating the horrors of Oskar Schindler’s factory. Yet, despite the darkness, Bau’s story shines with humor, irony, and an unbreakable spirit, brought to life through his stunning black-and-white illustrations.Joseph Bau (1920–2002), often called “Israel’s Walt Disney,” was not only a painter, poet, and writer, but also a philosopher, inventor, comedian, and Holocaust survivor who played a pivotal role in saving countless lives. His legacy lives on through his art, humor, and incredible acts of resistance.With a foreword by Clila Bau-Cohen and Hadasa Bau and an introduction by acclaimed director Sean McNamara , this timely memoir comes at a critical moment in history, ensuring that the voices of Holocaust survivors continue to be heard. As the last eyewitnesses fade, BAU: ARTIST AT WAR remains a powerful testament to courage, love, and the enduring human spirit.Critical Acclaim for BAU: ARTIST AT WAR“Sensitive and highly readable, this is an important addition to the literature of the Holocaust.” — Library Journal (Starred Review)“One of the most incredible memoirs to come out of the Holocaust.” — BooklistDon’t miss the chance to read BAU: ARTIST AT WAR before its worldwide theatrical release in 2025.

Bau Artist At War Movie Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.