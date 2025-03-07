Taconic Innovation Foundation Donates Warm Clothing to Hudson River Housing and Children’s Closet in Poughkeepsie

The Taconic Innovation Foundation, in partnership with Taconic Innovations’ Day Habilitation participants, has made a generous donation of warm clothing

"We are proud to support Hudson River Housing and the Children’s Closet with these donations," said Mathias Oni-Eseleh, Jr., a representative of the Taconic Innovation Foundation.” — Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr. -MPA

POUGHKEEPSIE,, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taconic Innovation Foundation, in partnership with Taconic Innovations’ Day Habilitation participants, has made a generous donation of warm clothing to Hudson River Housing and the Children’s Closet in Poughkeepsie, NY. This initiative aims to provide essential winter gear to individuals and families in need, ensuring they stay warm during the cold months.Participants from the Taconic Innovations’ Day Habilitation program played a vital role in organizing and delivering the clothing, embracing the foundation’s mission of fostering community involvement and support. Their efforts highlight the importance of inclusion and empowerment, showcasing how individuals with disabilities contribute meaningfully to their communities."We are proud to support Hudson River Housing and the Children’s Closet with these donations," said Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr., a representative of the Taconic Innovation Foundation. "Through this initiative, we provide much-needed clothing and promote the spirit of giving and community engagement among our Day Hab participants."Hudson River Housing and the Children’s Closet serve as crucial resources for individuals and families experiencing hardship, offering shelter, clothing, and support services. This donation reflects the Taconic Innovation Foundation’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the Hudson Valley.For more information about Taconic Innovations and its community initiatives, please visit www.taconciinnovations.com or contact Gladys Justiniano at 845-296-1042 ex 3112Media Contacto:Mathias Oni-Eseleh,Jr - MPADirector of Strategy and InnovationsFoundation@Taconicinnovations.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.