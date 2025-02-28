Taconic Innovations Child Development Center Celebrates National Readers Month with a Special Mystery Readers Event

March is National Readers Month with a Special Mystery Readers Event

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taconic Child (Taconic Innovations) is excited to invite families and community members to a special Mystery Readers Event this March to celebrate National Readers Month.Teresa Genova, Director of Taconic Child, and Sarah Khan-Prine, Senior Director of the Program at Taconic Innovations, will host the event. Together, they will lead an engaging reading experience highlighting literacy's joy and importance in early childhood.📖 Event Details: Mystery Special Guests as Readers📅 Date: Throughout the month of March 2025📍 Location: Taconic Child - Taconic Innovations Child Development CenterThis special event will feature surprise guest readers who will bring stories to life, fostering a love for reading in young minds. Families, friends, and community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the magic of storytelling."We are thrilled to celebrate National Readers Month by bringing our community together for this fun and interactive experience," said Teresa, Director of Taconic Child. "Reading is a fundamental part of childhood development, and we are excited to inspire our young learners through storytelling."Join us as we turn the pages into new adventures and create lasting memories with our little readers!Please get in touch with me.About Taconic Child - Taconic Innovations Child Development CenterTaconic Child provides a nurturing and inclusive early learning environment that fosters growth, curiosity, and creativity. In collaboration with Taconic Innovations, we continue to support children and families through innovative programs and community engagement initiatives.Media Contact:Taconic Child - Taconic Innovations - daycare @taconicinnovations.com 845-849-3447 ext. 5112

