“We are deeply grateful to the Afya Foundation for their generous contribution,” said Dr. Oni-Eseleh, CEO at Taconic Innovations” — Dr.Oni-Eseleh

MOUNT VERNON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Afya Foundation has made a significant donation of medical supplies to Taconic Innovations Homecare Unit, marking a meaningful step toward enhancing the quality of care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and members of our community receiving homecare/CDPAP services from the unit. The donation includes essential items such as PPE, wound care materials, mobility aids, and other critical equipment necessary to support at-home care services.“We are thrilled to partner with Taconic Innovations to support their outstanding efforts in delivering care to individuals who need it most,” said Macauley Gibbons, MPH Program Manager, Community Safety Net Afya Foundation. “Providing these vital supplies aligns with our mission to improve access to essential healthcare services for vulnerable populations.”Taconic Innovations, a leader in providing specialized services to individuals with IDD and non-homecare/CDPAP services, offers a range of care, including residential support, in-home services, and day rehabilitation programs. This donation will directly benefit the Homecare Unit, which serves clients who rely on regular medical care and assistance to maintain their health and independence at home.“We are deeply grateful to the Afya Foundation for their generous contribution,” said Dr. Oni-Eseleh, CEO at Taconic Innovations. “These supplies will not only help our staff deliver safe and effective care but also improve the quality of life for our clients. Support like this allows us to continue fulfilling our mission.”The donation comes at a critical time as healthcare providers across the region face rising costs and increasing service demand. Taconic Innovations plans to distribute the supplies immediately to ensure their clients continue receiving the best possible care.For more information on how to support the work of Taconic Innovations or to learn more about the Afya Foundation’s philanthropic efforts, please visit https://afyafoundation.org/ and https://www.taconicinnovations.com/ About Afya FoundationThe Afya Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and services for underserved communities. The foundation aims to provide resources and support that foster healthier and more equitable communities through donations, partnerships, and outreach programs.About Taconic InnovationsTaconic Innovations is a Hopewell Junction-based organization that provides comprehensive services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives through residential, homecare, and community-based services

