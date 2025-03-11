Fischer Identity Achieves Unprecedented Growth in 2024

Fischer Identity Expands Customer Base, Broadens Partnerships and Enhances Product Innovation

Our growth in 2024 reflects the trust our customers place in Fischer Identity to secure their most critical assets” — Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, experienced significant growth in 2024, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure, scalable identity solutions. The company’s customer base grew by approximately 20%, and the number of identities managed surged ~30% to more than 15 million—a testament to Fischer’s continued commitment to innovation and customer success."Our growth in 2024 reflects the trust our customers place in Fischer Identity to secure their most critical assets," said Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery. "As the identity security landscape evolves, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify IAM while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.”Strategic Partnerships Fuel ExpansionIn 2024, Fischer Identity forged key partnerships with Software Productivity Strategists (SPS) Instrumental Identity and a globally recognized professional services firm, further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive identity solutions. These collaborations enhance Fischer’s integration capabilities, extend its reach into new markets, and reinforce its position as an IAM leader."Strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Fischer Identity’s success," said Chuck Donnelly, VP, Field Operations. "Partnering with these organizations enables us to deliver Fischer’s robust, scalable identity solutions, built to meet the unique needs of our mutual customers."Industry Engagement & Thought LeadershipFischer Identity maintained a strong presence at top IAM and industry-specific conferences, including Identiverse, EDUCAUSE, the Gartner IAM Summit, the HESS Consortium Conference, NERCOMP and others. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and product showcases, Fischer reinforced its reputation as a thought leader in identity security.Innovating for the Future: Version 8.2 Released in February 2025As part of its commitment to continuous product development, Fischer Identity invested heavily in development through 2024 and has now released Version 8.2 of its IAM platform, utilizing a modern Microservices architecture. This latest version brings significant enhancements designed to improve user experience, increase efficiency, and provide powerful administrative capabilities"The release of Version 8.2 underscores our dedication to delivering forward-thinking IAM solutions," said Leber. "By leveraging Microservices architecture, we are empowering our team to speed development and deployment simplify scaling and add greater agility."Looking AheadWith a growing customer base, strategic partnerships, and continued product innovation, Fischer Identity is poised for even greater success in 2025. The company remains focused on advancing identity security, expanding its market reach, and helping organizations and institutions protect their users with top tier IAM solutions based on Zero Trust principles.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2006, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. Learn more at fischeridentity.com.###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

