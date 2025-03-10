AiDASH Launches Wildfire Mitigation Planning Services to Help Utilities Prevent Wildfires

AiDASH Wildfire Mitigation Plan

Appoints CAL FIRE and SDG&E Veteran Randy Lyle to Lead New Wildfire Mitigation Practice

With our new wildfire mitigation planning services, utilities now have the cost-effective tools they need to draft and execute their plans effectively” — Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH, an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new wildfire mitigation planning (WMP) services . This offering is designed to help utilities prevent wildfires before they start.AiDASH also announced that it has appointed Randy Lyle as Principal, Wildfire Mitigation Practice, to lead its new wildfire mitigation planning service. Lyle brings a wealth of experience, having spent 32 years with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), including serving as Division Chief in San Diego. Following his retirement from CAL FIRE in 2007, Lyle led wildfire mitigation efforts at San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), where he pioneered industry-leading programs to reduce wildfire risks.Lyle developed SDG&E’s Ignition Management Program and initiated fuel treatment programs that became benchmarks in the industry. He also helped create a contract fire resource program to support prevention during high-fire-danger periods. Since 2019, as the principal at Wildfire Mitigation Strategies, Lyle has consulted for utilities across the western United States. He has crafted mitigation and public safety power shutoff plans, advancing the science of wildfire management."Because of the urgent need to protect our communities, many states have enacted laws and regulations that require utilities to develop wildfire mitigation plans and implement them to reduce wildfire risks," said Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. "With our new wildfire mitigation planning service staffed by leading wildfire experts and our IVMS Core vegetation management software, utilities now have the cost-effective tools they need to draft and execute their plans effectively. Randy’s expertise will be instrumental in helping our customers transition from reactive approaches to a prevention-first approach that can significantly reduce wildfire risks. We’re excited to help utilities leverage these services and technologies to protect their assets and the communities they serve."Randy Lyle shared his enthusiasm about joining the company: "The wildfire threat to critical utility assets continues to grow, making proactive mitigation strategies more essential than ever," said Lyle. "AiDASH’s innovative satellite-first approach provides powerful solutions to address the complex challenges utilities face. I'm pleased to be part of the team and help protect natural resources while enhancing public safety."About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and secure. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

