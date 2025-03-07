AiDASH Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2025 List for Third Consecutive Year

AiDASH

Prestigious award recognizes AiDASH for company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth, ranking 47th among technology companies and 215th overall.

At AiDASH, we are focused on building a positive culture that empowers our employees to become a true part of our mission to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty” — Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, announced it has been named 47th among technology companies in the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2025, in the company of other leading AI startups like OpenAI and Anthropic. This is the third year in a row that AiDASH has made the list.Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista, the 6th annual America’s Best Startup Employers list was compiled by analyzing more than 7 million data points. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3,000 qualified for an in-depth analysis based on three criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.“At AiDASH, we are focused on building a positive culture that empowers our employees to become a true part of our mission to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty,” said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDASH. “We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for a third year in a row, as we continue to scale our company and continue to innovate.”This recognition from Forbes follows AiDASH’s continued growth and recent innovations, including the first-of-its-kind Integrated Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring and CRISTM 2.0—a major upgrade to its Climate Risk Intelligence System™ that introduces critical wildfire risk reduction capabilities.About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and secure. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

