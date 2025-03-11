TuxCare Announces Early Adopter Promotion for Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET 6.0

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced an opportunity for enterprises to take advantage of a unique early adopter promotion for its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for .NET (Linux and Windows).Initially announced in January 2025, TuxCare’s ELS for .NET provides organizations with ongoing security updates and patches for .NET 6.0 that reached end of support last year. Under the newly launched early adopter promotion, customers can begin using ELS for .NET at no cost and also gain an additional 6 months for free once the early adopter promotion expires.Full details of the early adoption promotion are available at:“For .NET 6.0 users, this TuxCare promotion provides unparalleled value while also ensuring business continuity for as long as needed,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “It’s this stability, security and ongoing compatibility on Windows and Linux that brings not only a sense of relief but also a practical opportunity to address the specific needs of their organization on their own timeline – that’s often a rarity in IT operations.”As of November 12, 2024, Microsoft no longer provides support for .NET 6.0, resulting in countless organizations facing major decisions on how to proceed amid fears of vulnerabilities that can impact applications. TuxCare’s ELS for .NET (Linux and Windows), ensures organizations can:- Minimize security risks- Preserve compatibility- Maintain stability- Attain compliance- Eliminate end-of-life pressuresAbout TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

