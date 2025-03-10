NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR THE 2025 CROPLIFE AG TECH AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Meister Media Worldwide CropLife Ag Tech Awards of Excellence

Recognizing Innovation and Leadership in Ag Tech for 18 years

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CropLife Media Group, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, is pleased to announce that nominations are open for the prestigious CropLife Ag Tech Awards of Excellence. Now in its 18th year, this annual program recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional leadership, innovation, and contributions to advancing and shaping the future of agricultural technology.

Held during Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo, CropLife’s premier event, on July 21-23 in Des Moines, Iowa, winners will be recognized during a special awards ceremony.

"The CropLife Ag Tech Awards of Excellence recognizes the individuals who are making a real impact on the future of agriculture," said Lara Sowinski, Group Editor, CropLife Media Group. "We take pride in celebrating these leaders who are driving change in the industry with their forward-thinking strategies and technological progress."

Nominations for the Awards of Excellence in ag technology are open and will be accepted until April 18. Industry professionals, including individuals, companies, organizations, institutions, and universities, are encouraged to submit their nominations free of charge via the official website: https://www.croplife.com/events/ag-tech-awards-of-excellence/.

CropLife Ag Tech Awards of Excellence will feature the following award categories:

• Educator/Researcher Award – Recognizing excellence in education and research that drives ag tech forward.

• Legacy Award – Honoring lifelong contributions and leadership in agricultural technology.

• Innovator Award – Celebrating groundbreaking advancements in ag tech solutions.

• Visionary Farmer Award – Recognizing a forward-thinking producer integrating advanced technologies.

• Emerging Leader Award – New this year, this award highlights a rising star making an impact in ag tech.

Honorees will be recognized during a special awards ceremony at Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo taking place July 21-23 in Des Moines, Iowa. The honorees will also receive the following benefits:

• Full conference registration to Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo.

• Two-night hotel accommodation at the event.

• Recognition in post-event media coverage by CropLife.

A distinguished panel of industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders will evaluate nominations based on achievements, leadership, and impact. This year’s judges include:

• Michael Moore, Executive Vice President, Ever.Ag Business

• Ben Sheldon, Aftermarket Sales Manager, Raven Industries

• Rachel Fischback, Owner, People of Ag

• Erin Hightower, Viticulture & Precision Ag Specialist, National Grape Co-Op

• Shannon Klug, Strategic Marketing Manager, AGCO

• Bruce Erickson, Agronomy e-Learning Director, Purdue University

• Lara Sowinski, Group Editor, CropLife Media Group, Meister Media Worldwide

To participate in this year’s Ag Tech Awards of Excellence, submit your nomination by April 18, 2025. Additionally, attend Tech Hub LIVE Conference & Expo and demonstrate your support for industry leaders driving agricultural innovation by becoming an official sponsor. For sponsorship details, contact Ron Trznadel at rtrznadel@meistermedia.com

