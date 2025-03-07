Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for Cybersecurity in Virginia
This appointment highlights DBL's broad depth of cybersecurity experience within government, corporate, and private practice settings.
Our firm has a proven track record of guiding public institutions through complex regulatory environments.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm with offices nationwide, is proud to announce its recent appointment as Special Counsel to the Commonwealth of Virginia for Cybersecurity Matters. DBL was selected by the OAG following a competitive bidding process to provide cybersecurity legal services to the Commonwealth through November 30, 2026.
— Craig Besnoy, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
“We are proud to support Virginia's efforts to create a safer and more resilient cybersecurity environment for all stakeholders who work with the Commonwealth,” stated DBL Partner Craig Besnoy. “We bring decades of veteran experience in addressing the cybersecurity challenges faced by federal and state governments. Our firm has a proven track record of guiding public institutions through complex regulatory environments, ensuring compliance, developing robust data protection strategies, and countering sophisticated cyber threats.”
This appointment highlights DBL's broad depth of cybersecurity experience within government, corporate, and private practice settings. With a team of uniquely qualified data security and compliance lawyers, DBL is prepared to comprehensively support and advise agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth regarding their cybersecurity needs.
The Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team combines years of service as government officials and private legal practitioners with notable experience supporting Virginia-based cyber matters. DBL offers a comprehensive range of services that cover the full spectrum of cyber-related matters, regulatory compliance, risk management, crisis response, government contracting, and educational training.
###
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. With a team of attorneys including former military officers, federal officials, and industry leaders, the firm serves clients ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
