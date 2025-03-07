Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for Cybersecurity in Virginia

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

Craig Besnoy, Partner and Lead, Data Security and Compliance Practice Area.

This appointment highlights DBL's broad depth of cybersecurity experience within government, corporate, and private practice settings.

Our firm has a proven track record of guiding public institutions through complex regulatory environments.”
— Craig Besnoy, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm with offices nationwide, is proud to announce its recent appointment as Special Counsel to the Commonwealth of Virginia for Cybersecurity Matters. DBL was selected by the OAG following a competitive bidding process to provide cybersecurity legal services to the Commonwealth through November 30, 2026.

“We are proud to support Virginia's efforts to create a safer and more resilient cybersecurity environment for all stakeholders who work with the Commonwealth,” stated DBL Partner Craig Besnoy. “We bring decades of veteran experience in addressing the cybersecurity challenges faced by federal and state governments. Our firm has a proven track record of guiding public institutions through complex regulatory environments, ensuring compliance, developing robust data protection strategies, and countering sophisticated cyber threats.”

This appointment highlights DBL's broad depth of cybersecurity experience within government, corporate, and private practice settings. With a team of uniquely qualified data security and compliance lawyers, DBL is prepared to comprehensively support and advise agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth regarding their cybersecurity needs.

The Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team combines years of service as government officials and private legal practitioners with notable experience supporting Virginia-based cyber matters. DBL offers a comprehensive range of services that cover the full spectrum of cyber-related matters, regulatory compliance, risk management, crisis response, government contracting, and educational training.

###

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. With a team of attorneys including former military officers, federal officials, and industry leaders, the firm serves clients ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for Cybersecurity in Virginia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
312 E Market Street, Suite F
Leesburg, Virginia, 20176
United States
+1 703-646-1282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for Cybersecurity in Virginia
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for General Civil Litigation in Virginia
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked Globally by WTR 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals
View All Stories From This Author