Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Joins Alliott Global Alliance to Represent Washington, DC Metro Area
DBL is recognized for its expertise in IP, cybersecurity, national security law, and international business disputes.
Founded in 2002 by principals with extensive experience in both the private and public sectors, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig provides strategic legal counsel across a broad range of practice areas, including intellectual property, government contracts, corporate and business law, trusts and estates and litigation and dispute resolution.
Ranked highly in directories such as Chambers, WTR (World Trademark Review) 1000 and SuperLawyers, the Leesburg, Virginia headquartered firm is known for helping clients navigate complex legal challenges, and is particularly recognized for its expertise in IP, cybersecurity, national security law, and international business disputes.
Serving a diverse client base across sectors such as technology, defense, aviation, healthcare, and finance, DBL maintains a strong international focus, advising on cross-border transactions, global trade compliance, and foreign investment matters, particularly across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Combining deep legal expertise with geopolitical insight, DBL helps businesses navigate complex international markets while minimizing legal and regulatory risks. DBL is also recognized at the national and state level as a veteran owned law firm whose identity is deeply intertwined with the principles instilled by military service.
“Our membership with AGA opens us up to an international community of members in over 100 countries and we look forward to engaging with our colleagues around the world, both in person and virtually, and to begin building synergies that may lead to mutually beneficial business opportunities,” Founding Partner Thomas Dunlap comments. “Through the Alliance, we also plan to host online sessions to highlight our expertise in key sectors and practice areas, increasing our visibility among our domestic and international colleagues, and potentially, their clients.”
Giles Brake, CEO of Alliott Global Alliance, adds, “[w]e are delighted that Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig now represents our fast-growing global alliance in the DC Metro Area. The firm brings top-tier strength in government contracts, intellectual property, litigation, and business law. Based in the nation’s capital, they are positioned to guide member firms’ clients through Washington’s political, regulatory, and commercial landscape, helping to unlock opportunities and protect interests in one of the world’s most influential markets.”
Thomas Dunlap will facilitate an online session ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Professional Services’ on September 2.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Founded in 2002, DBL is an 80-attorney firm providing legal counsel across industries such as technology, defense, aviation, healthcare, and finance. The firm specializes in IP, government contracts, corporate law, litigation, and regulatory compliance.
With a strong international focus, DBL advises on cross-border transactions, global trade compliance, and foreign investment, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
About Alliott Global Alliance
Founded in 1979, and with 240 member firms operating out of 340+ offices in over 100 countries Alliott Global Alliance is an international alliance of independent, law, accounting, and advisory firms, working across the world Together as One.
Each of their members share a common goal: to learn and share knowledge, resources, and opportunities to make the world smaller and their businesses stronger. They work with a spirit of generosity and openness — so that together, they can continue to fulfill their ambitions, gain greater experience, and drive mutual success.
Alliott Global Alliance is expanding fast, and the Alliance has its sights set firmly on growing its legal and accounting membership to over 110 countries. Opportunities are available to independent professional firms in specific countries in Africa, Europe, China, the ASEAN region, Australasia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Central and South America and in North America. For information about membership, email membership@alliottglobal.com.
