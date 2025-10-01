Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes Accomplished Litigator Buckley Warden as Partner
Warden's litigation practice encompasses complex commercial disputes, construction litigation, professional disciplinary matters, and regulatory disputes.
Warden brings extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, construction disputes, and regulatory matters to DBL's growing litigation practice. His proven track record in high-stakes litigation and commitment to delivering practical, effective solutions makes him a valuable addition to the firm's client service capabilities.
Warden's litigation practice encompasses complex commercial disputes, construction litigation, professional disciplinary matters, and regulatory disputes. He has successfully represented small- and medium-sized businesses across various industries, with particular strength in construction companies facing high-stakes litigation. Throughout his career, Warden has successfully handled cases ranging from seven-figure business disputes to complex defamation claims, consistently achieving favorable outcomes for his clients.
Warden also serves as outside general counsel to both local and national businesses, providing strategic legal guidance that strengthens contracts, refines internal policies, and supports long-term success. He has advised companies from their earliest start-up stages through fundraising, expansion, and—when the time is right—successful exits via sale to strategic or investment buyers. Warden takes pride in helping businesses grow and thrive, and finds deep satisfaction in seeing founders achieve their vision.
In a separate specialty, Warden travels throughout the country to investigate fire and fire suppression-related incidents. Warden works extensively with experts in this field to analyze catastrophic losses to determine compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards for wet, dry, and foam systems in a variety of applications.
"We are thrilled to welcome Buckley to our team," said Thomas Dunlap, Founding Partner at DBL. "His exceptional litigation capabilities and proven ability to achieve favorable outcomes in high-stakes matters will significantly strengthen our litigation practice. His unique combination of technical legal expertise and practical business acumen makes him an invaluable addition to our firm.”
Warden's notable achievements include winning a $5 million defamation claim defense for Winchester Medical Center after a five-day jury trial, and successfully resolving multiple seven-figure business disputes involving complex operating agreement interpretations. His reputation for honest, straightforward counsel has earned him the trust of clients in bet-the-company litigation scenarios.
"I am excited to join the talented team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig," said Warden. "The firm's commitment to practical, goal-oriented solutions for clients aligns perfectly with my approach to litigation. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and helping clients navigate their most challenging legal disputes.”
Warden's litigation experience spans both state and federal courts, with cases involving multiple parties across the country. His expertise in taking depositions and developing witness testimony has led to numerous case settlements, demonstrating his skill in achieving efficient resolutions for clients.
Throughout his career, Warden has earned consistent recognition from his peers and the legal community. He was the exclusive winner of the International Law Office and Lexology 2018 Client Choice Awards for Virginia Litigation Attorney, and has been selected to Super Lawyers' Rising Stars for six consecutive years in civil litigation. Virginia Business Magazine has recognized him in their "Legal Elite" rankings across multiple categories, including Civil Litigation and Construction. He has also been selected by peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in multiple practice areas.
Warden earned his J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Richmond School of Law, where he served as Articles Editor of the Richmond Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Barristers, Moot Court Board, and Trial Advocacy Board. He received his B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy magna cum laude from Furman University.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry, offering comprehensive services including corporate transactions, data security, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth management, and real estate.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
