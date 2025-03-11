Arts Garage Announces Exhibition Highlighting the Art of Portraying Icons and Idols

Arts Garage Logo Restfull Wall - Alyrical Distant Mesa - Anthony Primavera Ginger - Hal Yaskulka

‘Icons, Idols, and Adoration’ Exhibition on Display through April 28, 2025 and Features Work from a Diverse Group of Artists

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, has announced an exciting new exhibition, ‘Icons, Idols, and Adoration,’ which is on display in the Marshall Family Foundation Gallery (94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444) through April 28, 2025.‘Icons, Idols, and Adoration’ highlights the art of portraying icons and idols and features portraiture from multiple artists whose work celebrates those they hold in high regard. Featured artists include:● Alyrical: Stephanie Gowdy, known artistically as Alyrical, is a legally blind visual artist born and raised in South Florida. Working primarily with acrylic on canvas, she also explores mixed media, incorporating graphite, watercolor pencils, and charcoal for her portrait work. Frequently referencing African American women, Alyrical’s art explores the relationship between popular culture and fine art.● Patricia Schuman: Schuman is a visual artist from New York who relocated to Delray Beach after years in the publishing industry. Embracing the expressive energy of acrylics, her work explores the intricacies of human and animal faces—capturing emotion through eyes, expressions, and form—while also reflecting the movement and shifting hues of the ocean. This exhibition marks Schuman’s debut as a visual artist, a testament to her lifelong love of storytelling through art.● Ena Castillo-Barillas: Castillo-Barillas is an artist from Masaya, Nicaragua, who specializes in photography. Through photographic essay, Castillo-Barillas explores the concept of interfaith dialogue between Christianity and Islam. The large-scale archival inkjet prints command attention, encouraging the observer to view them from a distance while the smaller, intimate transfers evoke the essence of aged religious artifacts, inviting the viewer to lean in and engage more closely.● Anthony Primavera: Primavera is a self-taught artist, from Parkland, Florida. He works with charcoal and oil paint to transform emotion into imagery. Fascinated by the stark beauty of desert landscapes, Anthony explores their vast, desolate expanses as a medium for personal expression. He also creates “psychological interiors”—stream-of-consciousness compositions that evolve through an editing process, stripping away the nonessential to reveal their core essence.● Hal Yaskulka: Yaskulka is an artist from Brooklyn, New York, who has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows across the United States. His paintings reflect his inner connections, responses, and observations of the human experience. As an artist, he draws inspiration from nature and is fascinated by creating a heightened reality while exploring the poetic, the ethereal, and the rhythms that create mystery in his work.The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. and during performance hours. The gallery is part of Arts Garage CEO Marjorie Waldo’s mission to expose the talents of regional artists to new audiences and promote Delray Beach’s reputation as an art destination for collectors and art lovers.To learn more about Icons, Idols, and Adoration, please visit https://artsgarage.org/past-exhibits/icons-idols-and-adoration/ About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

