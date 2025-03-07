Maine DOE Update – March 7, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

REMINDER: Grants for Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs Now Available; Applications Due April 2, 2025

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive afterschool and summer learning programs in 2025-2026. It is anticipated that roughly $2.5 million will be available to issue grant awards this spring. | More

Nominations Open for Outstanding Early Childhood Professional Spotlight

Do you know an outstanding early childhood professional who works with children from birth to age 8 in a childcare program, public school, private school, or home-visiting setting? If so, consider nominating them for the 2025 Week of the Young Child (WOYC) Outstanding Early Childhood Professional Spotlight! The deadline to nominate is March 21, 2025. | More

Maine DOE Partners with Culinary Institute of Child Nutrition and RSU 14 to Host School Nutrition Staff Training

On February 18 and 19, Chef Patrick Garmon from the Culinary Institute of Child Nutrition and Chef Ryan Roderick from RSU 14 joined the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team to provide in-depth training to school nutrition staff in Maine. | More

Maine DOE Seeking Paid Peer Reviewers for 21st Century Community Learning Center Program RFPs

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Maine DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21stst Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program. Peer reviewers will receive $100 per completed assigned application. | More

Nominations Open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

Nominations are open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism. Maine’s schools, volunteer leaders, nonprofit organizations, and service programs are invited to submit nominations by Monday, March 10, 2025. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Therapy Bunny Sparks Academic and Social Engagement Among Students at Raymond Elementary School

A fluffy new classmate is hopping into the hearts and minds of Susan Brackett’s fourth-grade class at Raymond Elementary School (RES). Since October, Peaches, a 15-month-old red Flemish Giant rabbit, eagerly greets Brackett’s students each morning, spending time with them during quiet classroom moments and at the end of each day. The students, in turn, welcome the bunny with even greater enthusiasm. | More

Community-Driven Consolidated Elementary School Project Underway in MSAD 54

MSAD 54, which serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan, and Smithfield, is celebrating the construction of a new $75 million birth through grade 5 consolidated elementary school. The Margaret Chase Smith Community School, located at 40 Helselton Street in Skowhegan, is slated to open in the fall of 2025 as the first school of its kind in Maine, representing meaningful, positive change for the approximately 800 local students it will serve and their families. | More

First 10 Community Schools: Round Two Grantees Make a Difference in Their Local Communities

Since 2023, seven school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine have been awarded grants through the First 10 Community School Pilot, a project funded by Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. The First 10 model is a specialized community school approach that unites elementary schools, early childhood programs, businesses, community organizations, and social service agencies to support the well-being and academic success of children from birth through age 10. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

RESCHEDULED: Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge Workshop with Josie Cameron

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team at the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to present a half-day workshop with educator and author Josie Cameron. The Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge workshop has been rescheduled for April 7, 8:00 a.m. to noon, at the Wells Conference Center at the University of Maine at Orono. | More

Reminder: Register for Inclusive Education Conference on April 10

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the state’s first Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The conference theme is “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities.” It will provide school communities (educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to empower every student, particularly those with disabilities, by embracing diverse abilities and ensuring that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

