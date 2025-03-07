Isaac Health and Caregiving.com Partner to Support Dementia Family Caregivers Nationwide

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health, a leading national provider of brain health and dementia care, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Caregiving.com, a trusted platform for caregivers, to enhance support and resources for family caregivers across the nation through the CMS Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. This collaboration simplifies access to care and empowers caregivers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of dementia care.When caregivers notice signs of cognitive decline in a loved one, they often face an overwhelming and confusing journey. According to RAND , the national average wait time to see a dementia specialist is approximately 36 months—an exorbitant delay that only compounds their stress and challenges. It’s no surprise that, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70% of dementia caregivers report that coordinating care is stressful.Through this partnership, Caregiving.com aims to proactively identify caregivers searching for dementia information and support and connect them to resources that can best assist their needs. Caregiving.com’s AI-powered platform will identify caregivers actively seeking dementia-related support and, when appropriate, partner with Isaac Health for specialized GUIDE services. Isaac Health will provide diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care management for their loved ones, while Caregiving.com will offer caregiver training and support.“At Isaac Health, we understand the immense responsibility that family caregivers bear. By teaming up with Caregiving.com, we’re not only providing clinical expertise but also ensuring caregivers are equipped with the resources and education they need to succeed,” said Julius Bruch, MD, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Isaac Health. “We’re committed to addressing the unique challenges of dementia care in a holistic, caregiver-focused way.”Isaac Health and Caregiving.com are actively expanding their network through Community Care Hubs, Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) nationwide. This ensures caregivers and their loved ones receive both high-quality clinical care and locally tailored support.“Working with Isaac Health is a testament to our mission of empowering family caregivers with the resources they need,” said Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com. “By helping caregivers get connected to the right resources at Isaac Health, we’re ensuring they have access to both expert clinical care and the ongoing support necessary to navigate their dementia caregiving journey.”About Isaac HealthIsaac Health is a scalable platform for brain health and dementia care. We partner with leading healthcare organizations to provide expert screening, assessment, treatment, and care management for people living with dementia and their family caregivers. Our mission is to ensure individuals and families get the high-quality care they need within days, not months. Visit myisaachealth.com to learn more.About Caregiving.comCaregiving.com is a trusted resource and community for family caregivers, offering information, support, and connection. Its AI-driven platform helps caregivers navigate the complexities of caregiving by providing expert resources, community support, and tools to help manage caregiving responsibilities.

