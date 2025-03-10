Pascaline Technology Introduces Service for Custom FPGA Cards

Pascaline Technology's Veloxity™ 200 Board Pascaline's Logo

Customizable FPGA cards for AI, BioTech, FinTech, and real-time processing applications with high-speed networking support. Incorporating the Xilinx VU13P.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pascaline Technology , an innovator in innovative AI and data center solutions, today announced the launch of its Veloxity™ 220 Custom Accelerator Cards. This new product line features highly customizable features that can be designed to fit any server chassis, from dense rack-mounted systems to standard workstations. Each card harnesses the power of AMD Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs to deliver unprecedented performance, flexibility, and scalability across AI/ML, networking, FinTech, biotech, and general research applications.The Veloxity™ 220 custom cards are highly customizable, powered by the Xilinx VU13P – the industry's largest FPGA in a low-profile form factor – ensuring maximum deployment flexibility while maintaining superior computing capabilities:Veloxity™ Custom Configuration OptionsMemoryo Chip Down and/or DIMM optionso Chip Down DDR4: up to 4 channels, 8GB each with ECC at 2400MHzo DIMM: up to 4 DIMM slots with up to 128GB each at 2400MHzo Other configurations are possible in non-standard form factors. Please consult our sales team.PCIe interfaceo x4, x8, and x16 PCIe Gen4 edge cardo Non-Edge Card options are possibleM.2o Up to 4 M.2 interfaces (up to 32TB total storage) on PCIe add-on card form factors (more available on “bench” designs)Networking Interfaceo Up to 4 QSFP28+ (400Gbps total) connectors (limited by PCIe addon card form factor, more on “bench” designs)o Other networking interfaces are available. Please consult our sales team with your needsSlimSAS and other Gigabit Transceiver Interfaceso Up to a total of 128 Gigabit Transceivers at 32.75Gbpso Configurable in any hardware breakout as neededPowero Up to 200A VCCINT Core Supply in standard PCIe configurationo Utilizing two 2x4 External 12V connectorso Custom available for 12V-2x6 configurations (up to 600W)Misco Many standard interfaces can be implemented such as: USB, HDMI, SPI, CAN, I2C, RS232, etcFull Custom DesignPascaline offers full custom board design to meet your application requirements. Contact us at sales@ pascalinetechnology.com for information on custom board design and any necessary software to support your product plans.A Message from Pascaline Technology, Inc.“We’re thrilled to unveil the Veloxity™ 220 Custom FPGA Cards, which reflect Pascaline Technology’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Technology. “Our universal low-profile form factor ensures these powerful accelerators can be deployed in any environment, from space-constrained edge servers to full-size data center racks, while offering customers the perfect balance of memory, networking, and compute resources for their specific applications.”Pascaline Technology also develops custom designs of FPGA accelerators for customers ranging from Commercial, Government, Pharma, Biotech, Aerospace and Research areas. Contact sales@pascalinetechcnology.com for inquiries about custom designs for your needs. Special small runs or high-volume runs can be supported.About Pascaline Technology inc.Founded in 2022, Pascaline Technology is a leader in developing custom FPGA accelerator technologies. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

