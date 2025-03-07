Saskatchewan's Commitment to Seniors Continues

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 7, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan Continues to Focus on Improving the Health and Wellbeing of Seniors

Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr met with counterparts at the Federal/Provincial/Territorial (FPT) Minsters Responsible for Seniors Forum in Moncton, New Brunswick on March 4 and 5 to discuss issues related to seniors and ways they can be best supported.

"Our government is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of older adults in Saskatchewan," Carr said. "Working with my provincial and territorial counterparts was productive, as we learned about initiatives underway in other parts of Canada, and ways we can learn from each other to support seniors."

Saskatchewan's 2024-25 Provincial Budget provides more than $43 million in targeted initiatives to support seniors to live within their communities and provide the supports they need.

This investment fulfills government's commitment to provide home nursing services free of charge; subsidize supportive services through home care; subsidize the overall cost of publicly funded long-term care; provide reduced ambulance costs; and cap the cost of prescription drugs to $25, for those listed on the Saskatchewan Formulary and those approved under Exception Drug Status.

Through Saskatchewan's Connected Care Strategy, four community health centres in Regina and Saskatoon continue to meet the needs of senior citizens.

A further funding commitment extends to coverage of Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitoring Systems to seniors aged 65 and older with a diabetes diagnosis and currently using any version of insulin.

Government continues to assist seniors by having increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan and the Personal Care Home Benefit.

The FPT Seniors Forum is an intergovernmental body established to share information, discuss new and emerging issues related to seniors and work collaboratively on key projects. All provinces and territories and the federal government participate in the forum.

