Oregon State Parks to hire more than 200 seasonal Rangers, Ranger Assistants

SALEM, Oregon— Oregon State Parks will hire more than 200 seasonal Rangers and Ranger Assistants for positions across the state for the 2025 season.

Hiring starts as soon as this month and runs through about June with new positions listed on a rolling basis on the website. The positions last anywhere from four to nine months. Most seasonal staff work April through September, but some start as early as this month or work as late as December.

Seasonal staff help visitors access world-class experiences and ensure clean and safe park areas for everyone to enjoy. Duties include janitorial work, landscape maintenance, visitor education and visitor services.

Salaries start at $19.78 per hour for seasonal assistants and $23.21 for seasonal rangers. Both positions include comprehensive medical, vision and dental plans for employees and qualified family members. The positions also include paid sick leave, vacation, personal leave and 11 paid holidays per year. Student workers, ages 16 and older, start at $19.77 or more per hour depending on experience.

Several of Oregon State Parks’ top leaders started their careers as seasonal employees including all three Region Directors.

“We believe in growing leadership from within. We invest in our staff and provide pathways for advancement whether you’re here for a season or your entire career,” said Director Lisa Sumption.

Seasonal staff gain valuable skills working with experienced Rangers at parks around the state. The first wave of openings include positions along the coast from Washburne to Cape Lookout; the Willamette Valley including Silver Falls and Detroit Lake; the Columbia River Gorge and Eastern Oregon including Wallowa Lake and Lake Owyhee.

For more information about current openings, visit stateparks.oregon.gov. If you have any questions or need additional assistance in accessibility or alternative formats, please email Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Recruiting OPRD.Recruiting@oprd.oregon.gov.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, committed to diversity and pay equity.

We encourage all applicants, and the more qualified the better. We evaluate each application on its own merits. If someone has experience at other parks or agencies, we welcome that experience at Oregon State Parks. Highly qualified staff benefit our parks and visitors alike.

I don’t know if our applicant pool will increase or not, but we encourage everyone to apply.

We hire seasonal rangers every year. They’re the backbone of our busy season. It’s important to share that we’re hiring as we sometimes struggle to fill all the positions. There has also been some confusion about state opportunities for seasonal rangers, and we want to let everyone know that we’re hiring.