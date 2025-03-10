SalesScreen strengthens its board and accelerates international growth

Aysegül Cin and Jen Lee Koss join SalesScreen's board to strengthen support for key industries and build further growth in the North American market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesScreen , the world-leading provider of gamification solutions for sales teams, adds two new members to the board. Jen Lee Koss joins with over a decade of experience as a board member of both public and private companies in North America and Europe. She is an entrepreneur and investor - most recently as a Founding Partner of venture fund Springbank, and she currently sits on the boards of several North American companies, such as Reservoir Media Management, the world's first publicly traded music company founded and run by a woman. She has also served on the boards of Norwegian companies such as Komplett Group and Møller Eiendom and brings a vast network and knowledge of both the Norwegian and US markets to SalesScreen.Aysegül Cin was most recently the Group Executive Vice President of Gjensidige, responsible for its Skade business unit, and previously led the company’s Baltic and Swedish units. She is now a board member of both Gjensidige Baltic and Norsk Tipping. With more than 18 years experience in the insurance industry and board work, Aysegül has experience supporting SalesScreen’s expansion and customer support in key industries like finance and insurance, where sales teams play a central role in business development.“After years of restructuring, first when all sales teams suddenly ended up working from home during the pandemic and then years of inflation and lower demand for software in the market, we are now ready to put full focus on further growth. The fact that Jen and Aysegül agreed to join the board of SalesScreen is a vote of confidence that we don't take lightly, and we are incredibly happy to have so much experience in both new industries and international markets on the team,” says Sindre Haaland , CEO of SalesScreen.“We discovered early on how much motivation it created in a sales team when everyone had positive experiences through the software they used. Sales is one of the mentally toughest jobs you can have, with high pressure and demands. What started with a motivational push message over a decade ago has grown into an entire platform designed to bring joy to the workplace. We're immensely proud of what we've built and are looking forward to the road ahead, now with new expertise we really need in the boardroom,” Haaland continues.SalesScreen's solution makes work fun for sales professionals, turning the daily grind into a game where they can compete against themselves and others to win prizes. Users of the platform experience an average productivity increase of 31%, with a particularly high rise among those employees with the lowest initial motivation. In addition, sales managers receive data and insights through the platform that provide easier reporting and indications of where improvement potential exists.“SalesScreen is unique in a Norwegian context because it is a software company that has a world-leading position in a segment with enormous competition. Sales is a difficult job with high turnover, and I'm looking forward to helping even more people experience that it's fun to go to work,” says Aysegül Cin.SalesScreen has experienced strong international growth, with customers all over the world. Over a third of the company's revenue comes from the US market, with major customers such as industrial giant Acrisure . Revenues from the North American market have increased every year for the past five years. With the new board of directors, the company hopes to continue its international success while reaching out to more industries in all markets where sales is an essential part of daily work.“SalesScreen already has a strong position in international markets, especially in the US, and I’m excited to help the company stay on top and build an even stronger presence in those markets. It was easy to say yes to being part of a team that builds world-leading software while helping companies motivate employees and increase productivity with positive tools,” Jen Lee Koss concludes.

