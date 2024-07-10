SalesScreen Sweeps G2's Summer Sales Gamification Indexes, Leading In 9 Reports

SalesScreen is rated a leader again in G2's sales gamification reports with badges for most implementable, overall leader, leader across all segments, and more

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesScreen once again emerges as a leader across 9 reports in G2’s Summer 2024 Sales Gamification indexes. This recognition reaffirms SalesScreen's unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, as they continues to set the standard in sales gamification.Continuing the Streak as a Leader in Sales GamificationSalesScreen has been recognized as an overall leader, Europe leader, a leader across all segments from Enterprise to Small Business and more. These achievements mark another remarkable milestone, showcasing the company's dominance in the sales gamification landscape. Customers have rated SalesScreen highly across several key features, including a 94% rating in Awards and Incentives and a 94% rating in Performance and Reliability. These accolades underscore their relentless commitment to enhancing features that drive sales success.Excellence in Implementation and SupportEase of implementation and superior support are pillars of the SalesScreen experience. Once again, SalesScreen was rated the Most Implementable in its category, reflecting the seamless setup and comprehensive onboarding process that new customers can expect. Their exceptional support has been recognized with a stellar 97% quality of support rating, surpassing the industry average of 93%. Additionally, the platform's user-friendliness is evident in their 94% ease of use rating, compared to the industry average of 91%. These scores highlight the dedication and care SalesScreen invests in ensuring customers are fully supported from the moment they join.Leading the Momentum GridSalesScreen's momentum continues to build, as evidenced by their top ranking in the Momentum Grid Index. This summer, SalesScreen led the momentum grid with an impressive 98% review growth, far exceeding the industry average of 33%. This achievement underscores the strong relationships SalesScreen fosters with their customers and the high satisfaction felt when partnering with the company.To learn more, visit www.salesscreen.com and try out sales gamification