SalesScreen Continues to Be Ranked #1 Sales Gamification Software by G2
In G2's spring 2024 reports release, SalesScreen maintained their #1 position in the sales gamification category. Among other recognitions, they also received top rankings in the usability, support, implementation, and momentum indexes.
Building Their #1 Sales Gamification Software Streak
Propping up their continued spot as the leading software, SalesScreen received high rankings in key areas, with customers awarding them a 94% in the awards and incentives category, 94% in performance and reliability and 93% in enterprise scalability. These high marks are not only a testament to their continued leadership within the sales gamification category but also indicative of their commitment to fine-tuning and developing features that support their customers’ journeys to success.
Award-Winning Implementation and Support
Implementing SalesScreen is known to be easy and fast and the results from this spring’s G2 reports speak to that. The software was ranked most implementable in the sales gamification category thanks to the ease of setup and white-glove onboarding process. SalesScreen was also rated highly for its quality of support and ease of usability.
These three rankings, in conjunction, speak to the care and ease with which new customers are supported through onboarding and beyond to motivate every member of their sales team. Transitioning to a new tool can be daunting, but the SalesScreen experience proves otherwise for new customers. Their time to go live is a few short weeks from start to finish, thanks to their customer support team who guide customers through every step of the onboarding process.
Worldwide Leaders Building Momentum
In addition to clenching the overall top spot, SalesScreen was also named the best sales gamification software across Europe and the wider EMEA. Their momentum as a leader is also evident in their #1 ranking in the momentum grid Index. The growth they have experienced in general and across G2 is a testament to their strong customer base. Within this season’s release, they experienced a 98% review growth, while the average in the sales gamification industry hovers at 39%. All of these rankings and accolades illustrate the relationships that SalesScreen cultivates with their clients and the satisfaction those customers experience with the software.
