Orion Protective Services Marks 15 Years of Providing Security Solutions

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Protective Services , Inc. is celebrating 15 years of delivering contract security services to businesses across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Founded in 2010 by security veteran Edward Ramsdell , the company has grown alongside its clients' evolving needs."At our inception, we assembled a small but loyal client base who shared our belief that working in partnership creates a strong bond, a deeper understanding, and resilient security strategies," said President and CEO Ed Ramsdell. This collaborative approach has fueled substantial growth in Orion's client roster over the years.While client requirements and business environments have transformed since 2010, Orion has remained steadfast in its commitment to the businesses it serves and successful in its protection efforts. Ramsdell attributes this success to several key factors:• Orion's management team collectively boasts over 120 years of law enforcement and private security experience, ensuring the highest caliber of expertise.• The company provides reliable 24/7 emergency support and can dispatch a supervisor to any client location within 30 minutes, fostering trust and reliability.• Orion has a robust training program and meticulous hiring process to ensure every client receives a fully screened and trained security professional.• The company tailors its solutions to fit each client's unique needs and goals.Ramsdell also credits Orion's longevity to open communication, mutual respect, and a dedication to providing exceptional customer service. "Security officers, leadership, administrative teams, and clients are all encouraged to engage, participate, and provide feedback to achieve the highest levels of success," he said.As Orion Protective Services marks its 15th anniversary, the ruby symbolizing the occasion holds special significance. The gem, which represents protection and prosperity, underscores Orion's commitment to its clients over the past decade and a half. “The company takes pride in its role as a trusted guardian, empowering businesses to thrive. For the past 15 years, Orion has provided security and concierge services to businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, allowing them to focus on the future with peace of mind,” said Ramsdell. "Our security professionals are true partners, standing vigilant to ensure the safety and success of the companies we serve,” he added.The anniversary will be commemorated throughout 2025 with employee events, client recognition, and a charity fundraiser.Orion Protective Services’ 15-year journey is a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and community partnership. As the company celebrates this milestone, it remains unwavering in its mission to safeguard businesses and support their growth, ensuring a safe and prosperous future.About Orion Protective Services, Inc.Orion Protective Services, Inc. has provided security services for clients throughout New England since 2010. Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Orion does not take an indistinguishable blanket approach. We take the time to ask the important questions so that we can provide a tailored solution that aligns with the client’s goals, agenda, and is a good fit for the firm’s or community’s culture.Orion’s management and staff have the high level of expertise needed to provide custom security protection for a wide variety of customers, including residential communities, corporate complexes, municipalities, schools, construction sites and retail establishments. Orion has its headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, with satellite offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, enabling them to provide immediate, around-the-clock support and arrive at client locations in 30 minutes or less.

