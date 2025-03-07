Armstrong: State will provide $20M to expedite railroad underpass project at UND in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will provide $20 million in state funding to expedite the completion of a long-planned railroad underpass project near the University of North Dakota campus, Gov. Kelly Armstrong announced today in a meeting with Grand Forks officials in Bismarck.

The project will enhance traffic flow and safety by constructing an underpass at the railroad crossing on 42nd Street with an additional 10-foot-wide shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians.

Officials visited UND in July 2023 to announce a $30 million federal grant for the project as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program. However, estimates for construction came in higher than the $60 million projection. Rather than delay the project, Armstrong has authorized NDDOT to use its Flexible Transportation Fund Program (Flex Fund) to ensure the project is fully funded and can start on time.

“Those of us who have lived in Grand Forks and attended UND are all too familiar with the traffic delays and collisions that occur at the railroad crossing on the west end of campus. Using our Flex Fund to expedite this project will improve public safety and save valuable time and resources for taxpayers and students,” Armstrong said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion expected in 2028.

The Flex Fund was established in 2023 to complement the Federal Aid Highway program and support an interconnected transportation system in North Dakota. The state funds can be used to improve transportation infrastructure both on and off the state highway system, and to match local funds and federal discretionary grants, allowing for faster completion of projects.