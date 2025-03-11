Horses Healing Hearts’ 11th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala Raises $57,000 to Help Children Impacted by Parental Addiction

Craig & Melissa Bark, Barbara Lopez, Linda & Rich Faver, Kate Bomgaars, Heather Amber Eileen Edwards, Lovey (pup), Devon De Phillips, Peyton De Phillips, Courtney O Brian Dr. Heather Howard & Lisa De Oliveira

Children are too often the first hurt and the last helped. HHH helps these amazing kids learn that it's not their fault, they are not alone, and that safe people and places can help them.” — Jerry Moe

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th Annual Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) fundraising event was a resounding success, bringing together a compassionate community to support children affected by parental addiction. Held on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Katz Pavilion in West Palm Beach, the evening featured inspiring stories, heartfelt speeches, live music from the Private Stock Band, and generous contributions, raising an impressive $57,000 to further the mission of HHH.

Horses Healing Hearts extends deep gratitude to the event’s honorary chairs, Rich and Linda Faver, whose leadership and dedication played a vital role in making the evening a success. Their commitment to the cause continues to inspire and impact the lives of countless children in need.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including Lytle, Reiter, Smith, Ivy & Fronrath, Hanley Foundation, Women in Transition, Kitty Burri Fine Art, and the Shirley Chisholm Foundation.

One of the highlights of the evening was guest speaker Jerry Moe, a nationally recognized leader in the field of addiction recovery for children and families. Jerry Moe previously served as the National Director of Children's Programs at the Betty Ford Center and is now collaborating with the Hanley Foundation on their Children’s Prevention Program. He delivered a powerful and moving speech, sharing his insights on supporting children impacted by addiction. He also had the honor of introducing Liz McGough, Founder and Director, highlighting her dedication and the positive influence of HHH’s work. His heartfelt words left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured an exclusive silent auction with an array of remarkable items, including a stunning horse portrait from Kitty Burri, a Bison statue from Sharon Bastin, two exceptional artwork pieces from the Dennis Leon Gallery, and a Magnum Etched Collector's Bottle of Zinfandel from Starlite Vineyards.

A special thanks goes out to Bobby Kerns Productions - Denim & Diamonds Event Photos. Also, many than all volunteers, Robert Sloan, and Sue Andel for their hard work and dedication in making this year’s event a tremendous success. Their efforts were instrumental in bringing the community together to support this important cause.

For those who couldn't join us in person, we’re excited to offer an Encore - On-Line Auction (Tues - Sat) March 11-15, 2025. This is another fantastic opportunity to support the organization and bid on exclusive items!

For more information on HHH watch: Video - What We Do

See the difference Horses Healing Hearts makes in young lives!

