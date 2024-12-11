Horses Healing Hearts Announces Rich and Linda Faver as Honorary Chairs for 2025 Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser

Equestrian Advocates Rich & Linda Faver bring passion and generosity to Horses Healing Hearts' Denim & Diamond fundraiser on Thursday, February 27th, 2025

They are the perfect choice as this year’s honorary chairs. Their love of horses and dedication to giving back is unmatched. Their leadership will make this year’s fundraiser a great success!”” — Eileen Edwards, 2024 Denim & Diamonds Honorary Chair

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) is delighted to announce Rich and Linda Faver as the Honorary Chairs for the 11th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser, to be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025. This signature event will take place at Katz Pavilion in West Palm Beach, bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening in support of HHH’s mission to empower children impacted by addiction through equine-assisted therapy.

Rich and Linda Faver are prominent figures in the equestrian community in Wellington, Florida, with deep expertise in equine quarantine, transportation, and training. Their businesses, Richard M. Faver, Inc. Equine Quarantine and Faver Inc. Horse Transportation, have been instrumental in providing high-quality services to the equine community. Rich operates a state-of-the-art quarantine facility, handling over 1,000 horses—including more than 300 stallions—with specialized expertise in breeding, collection, and Contagious Equine Metritis (CEM) quarantine procedures. Linda, owner of Happy Endings Farm, has trained clients who have achieved top placings at prestigious horse shows nationwide.

The Favers’ commitment to equine excellence mirrors their passion for philanthropy. As attendees at last year’s Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, Rich and Linda demonstrated their generous spirit by supporting the event and purchasing several auction items, including the highly sought-after Goodyear blimp excursion.

“Rich and Linda are the perfect choice to serve as this year’s honorary chairs,” said Eileen Edwards, last year’s honorary chair of the Denim & Diamonds event. “Their love for the equestrian community and their dedication to giving back is unmatched. I have no doubt that their leadership will make this year’s fundraiser a great success!”

The Denim & Diamonds event will feature live entertainment, a silent auction, gourmet dining, and opportunities to don your best Western-inspired attire. Proceeds from the evening will directly support HHH’s equine-assisted therapy programs, which provide life-changing support to children ages 7 to 17 in South Florida.

Event Details:

• What: Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser

• When: Thursday, February 27, 2025

• Where: 101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

• Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, please visit https://horseshealingheartsusa.org/denim-and-diamonds-2025/ or contact us at 561-713-6133.

What to Wear? This video shares highlights from previous years! https://youtu.be/lsQF6OjiILo

About Horses Healing Hearts:

Horses Healing Hearts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children impacted by parental addiction through equine-assisted therapy. Founded in 2009, HHH provides a safe and nurturing environment where children learn essential coping skills, build confidence, and discover their own resilience.

HHH is featured on MSNBC Morning Joe: https://youtu.be/3sDhFIDLJ4c

Join us in celebrating Rich and Linda Faver as they lead the charge in supporting Horses Healing Hearts at this year’s Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser. Together, we can create brighter futures for children in need.

MSNBC Morning Joe Feature - Horses Healing Hearts helping children in Palm Beach County Florida through Equine Therapy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.