Horses Healing Hearts Celebrates A Milestone Denim & Diamonds Gala - Raising $61,000 to Help At-Risk Children

Horses Healing Hearts 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds L-R Richard Faver, Linda Smith-Faver, Courtney O'Brien, Melissa Bark, Craig Bark, Devon DePhillips Rob Sloan and friends - Loving the HHH Shirts!

Over 100 guests enjoyed live music, great food, and a night of dancing at HHH's 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala. On-line Auction continues to raise funds.

Empowering children, helping families, and the love of horses. It’s a true blessing! The impact of Horses Healing Hearts reverberates through countless lives, both now and for generations to come.” — Daniel Hartwell, HHH Board Member

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 11th, 2024, Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) marked a significant milestone hosting the 10th Annual Denim and Diamonds Gala at the prestigious BMW Dealership in Delray Beach. With over 100 attendees, the evening proved to be a resounding success helping children affected by parental addiction.

The gala showcased the unwavering generosity of its patrons. Through their efforts, an astounding $61,000 was raised, a testament to the deep-rooted belief in HHH's mission to empower children through equine therapy. Among the evening's highlights was the heartwarming display of generosity as the emcee, Micah Robbins, led the "Call to Heart" donation drive, which raised a staggering total of $9,000.

A special thanks to the sponsors who made the event possible - including BMW of Delray Beach, Karina Brez Jewelry, Delray Beach Magazine, Women in Transition, FITTEAM, Hanley Foundation, Lily Maids, PBCBHC, Sunday Style Design, MirMir, and State Farm.

Daniel Hartwell, an HHH board member, shared, “Empowering children, helping families, and uplifting the love of horses. It’s a true blessing! The impact of Horses Healing Hearts reverberates through countless lives, both now and for generations to come.” His sentiment echoed the collective sentiment of all those involved, emphasizing the transformative power of equine therapy in fostering resilience and wellbeing among vulnerable youth.

Impressive Silent Auction items included an excursion for two on a Good Year Blimp Ride, which is not available for purchase anywhere, except through a non-profit event. For those who could not attend the event but wish to support HHH, an on-line auction is available with fantastic packages. Don't miss out. (May 1 - 10th, 2024) Click here for the live auction.

Eileen Edwards shared her reflections on the evening's success. “I was so pleased to be selected as Honorary Chair for the event! My guests and I enjoyed an amazing evening and loved supporting such an incredible organization that is committed to enriching the lives of kids whose parents are facing addiction issues.”

HHH had it’s best year ever with raffle items donated by Goldsmith & Complications, Pur Life Gym, Best of Delray Beach, Cosmos Night Club, bluemercury, Kendra Scott, Throw Social and many more. Thank you Robert Sloan for your tireless efforts to support HHH.

A special thank you to Private Stock Entertainment who led the evening’s live music. They generated incredible excitement as they traveled through the crowd – playing up close and personal with the guests dancing! Also, thank you to Platinum Caterers and Adria Mate Photography.

Indeed, the Denim and Diamonds Gala not only served as a platform for fundraising but also as a celebration of hope and resilience. With each stride forward, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to break the generational cycle of addiction; one child, one horse, one day at a time.

Click here to donate

A recent feature from MSNBC

What Does Peace Look Like? (A glimpse inside the world of HHH)