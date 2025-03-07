Lane closures mark start of 2025 construction season at I-94 Exit 161

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin the 2025 construction season with lane closures at the Interstate 94 Exit 161 interchange the week of March 10. The project will unfold in phases, with major milestones expected to be completed by December 2025.

Westbound I-94 Exit 161 will be reduced to one lane for concrete slope protection work on the new bridge structure, with eastbound lane closures to follow.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph. The closures may last up to two weeks or longer, depending on the weather and ground. Motorists are advised to stay alert as crews and equipment will be active in the area.

As the project progresses in the coming months, motorists and residents can expect additional impacts. The NDDOT will continue providing timely updates on traffic patterns and road condition changes throughout the 2025 construction season. For updates, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project began in spring 2024 and will continue through summer 2026. This redesign aims to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding loops for more efficient right turns. The NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.