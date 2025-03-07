MPU Holds Sino-Portuguese Cultural Festival to Promote Multicultural Exchange

MACAU, March 7 - The Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) organised the third Sino-Portuguese Cultural Festival, themed "Chinese-Portuguese Convergence: Flourishing Talents", to promote Sino-Portuguese multicultural exchange. The event featured a variety of music and dance performances, along with international food stalls where students from different countries showcased their culinary specialities and experienced cultural diversity, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere.

The cultural festival presented an array of performances, including African ethnic dances and traditional music played on various Chinese and Western instruments. During the event, students from China and Portuguese-speaking countries donned traditional Portuguese costumes to perform Portuguese folk dancing, embodying the friendly integration of students from different regions, and cross-cultural understanding and friendship. Additionally, international food stalls allowed students from various countries to prepare and share their signature dishes, offering unique culinary experiences from China, Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, Mozambique, and Timor-Leste for cultural exchange.

International students participating in the event said that they felt at home studying at MPU, and the rich variety of events has helped them quickly adapt to life in Macao. With MPU’s active promotion in cultural exchange, students look forward to various cultural activities each year. This fosters mutual understanding between Chinese and Portuguese-speaking students and breathes new life into Macao's multicultural environment.