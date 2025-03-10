Georgetown University's Hoyalytics Data Science Students to Tackle Real-World Data Analytics at Newsmatics

The Internship Program Will Allow Students to Identify Trends and Make Data-Driven Recommendations

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data science students at Georgetown University will soon have an exciting opportunity to dive deep into real-world datasets provided by Newsmatics, a cutting-edge news technology company that provides insights into the news industry through data scientists.The internship program, in collaboration with Georgetown’s Hoyalytics data science club, will allow students to identify trends and offer data-driven recommendations to enhance Newsmatics' marketing and customer relations strategies.“At Newsmatics, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge data analytics to uncover meaningful insights from the ever-evolving news landscape,” said David Rothstein, chief executive officer of Newsmatics. “Our collaboration with Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics data science club represents an exciting step in that mission. By working with the talented students at Hoyalytics, we aim to transform complex data into actionable intelligence along with providing students real world experience.”The semester-long program will offer students real-world experience in business intelligence analysis by working directly with Newsmatics' business processes and extensive datasets. This opportunity will provide them with a competitive edge in the job market upon graduation.Georgetown's students will bring valuable external insights. They will apply their academic training to practical challenges, enhancing both their expertise and the company's operations.Students will also develop essential skills in data gathering to create actionable solutions, some of which Newsmatics could implement."As a 1999 graduate of Georgetown University's summer school program, I am particularly excited to be working with talented Georgetown students on a project that will enhance our data analytics insights while allowing them to apply and refine their skills using real data from our company,” said Jakub Leps, chief content officer of Newsmatics.Meanwhile, Georgetown’s Hoyalytics is a premier analytics organization run by a team of undergraduate students passionate about data analytics. They work on project teams with innovative companies, providing consulting services and gaining valuable experience.Their alumni network includes professionals at prestigious firms such as PwC and JPMorgan Chase, to name a few. “Hoyalytics is extremely excited to continue our work of offering quality and purposeful data-driven solutions to Newsmatics!” said Victor Chen, Hoyalytics’ group coordinator.“I am not only excited for my team to help Newsmatics gain better insights into their business, but also to take this opportunity to gain mentorship and develop skills from such incredible people. We are passionate about working with data and are fully committed to delivering meaningful insights that will drive the company’s future growth!”ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com

