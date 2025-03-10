TouchPoint One Dominates Customer Service Technology Categories with Four Stevie® Award Wins

TouchPoint One Sweeps Stevie Awards 2025 TouchPoint One

--- Acuity Platform's Human-Centered Performance Management Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service Innovation and Technology ---

The Acuity platform was instrumental in enabling us to improve employee retention by 36.5%, far exceeding the goals we'd established at the beginning of the year.” — Rob Schultz, Senior Vice President of HR at Aucera

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management solutions, has been presented with three Silver StevieAwards and one Bronze StevieAward in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsWinners will be celebrated during a gala event to be attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.TouchPoint One's four awards recognize the company's innovative Acuity platform and its transformative implementation at client Aucera:• Silver StevieAward: Award for Innovation in Customer Service - All Other Industries• Silver StevieAward: Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Other Service Industries• Silver StevieAward: Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year• Bronze StevieAward: Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year (in partnership with Aucera)The judges praised TouchPoint One's Acuity platform for its comprehensive approach to performance management that seamlessly integrates AI-driven analytics, real-time dashboards, intelligent coaching workflows, and innovative gamification through A-GAME Leagues. They highlighted how Acuity's enterprise-class capabilities balance advanced technology with human connection. The panel was particularly impressed by the results achieved at Aucera, where the platform's full suite of features helped drive significant improvements across key performance indicators while strengthening relationships between leadership and frontline staff through fantasy sports-inspired competitions that transformed daily contact center operations into engaging, collaborative experiences.Key results from the Aucera implementation included:• 41.14% better performance across all KPIs for agents using Acuity versus those who weren't• 36.5% decrease in agent turnover• 6% improvement in Customer Satisfaction (from 88% to 93%)• First Call Resolution improved from 79.76% to 86.95%• Employee satisfaction reached 4.89/5• 5-7X ROI in year one"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "In today's AI-driven contact center landscape, success depends on finding the right balance between technological advancement and human connection. Our work with Aucera demonstrates that when organizations use technology to strengthen relationships rather than replace them, extraordinary results follow. These awards reflect the innovative spirit and dedication of both our team and our partners at Aucera who share our vision for the future of customer experience ."Rob Schultz, Senior Vice President of HR at Aucera, added: "The Acuity platform was instrumental in enabling us to improve employee retention by 36.5%, far exceeding the goals we'd established at the beginning of the year. TouchPoint One's innovative approach to performance management, exemplified through A-GAME Leagues and other features, has transformed how our leaders connect with frontline staff and how our entire organization approaches performance improvement. We're proud to share this recognition and look forward to continuing our successful partnership."More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2026 competition will be accepted starting this July.To learn more about TouchPoint One and the Acuity solution, please visit TouchPoint One's website.Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.View and download the complete Aucera case study here - https://bit.ly/3EqGeL7 About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com About AuceraAucera is a leader in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, delivering exceptional customer experience solutions through innovative technology and a people-first approach. Formerly DialAmerica, Aucera continues its legacy of excellence while embracing digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of global clients. Through their Innovation Lab and commitment to employee development, Aucera creates extraordinary synergies between human capability and technological advancement. Learn more at https://aucera.com About The StevieAwardsThe Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business Awards. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, IQAssure, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

