Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom provides update on status of South Africa’s electricity generation performance, 8 Mar

Members of the media are hereby invited to a media briefing where the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom will provide an update on the status of South Africa’s electricity generation performance.

Details are as follows: 

Date: Saturday, 08 March 2025
Time: 12:00 (Setting up from 11:00)
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

For media enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy
Cell: 082 084 5566
Email: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za
 

