zakipoint Health Promotes Jaclyn Mains as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zakipoint Health Inc., a leading employee benefits navigation tech company, proudly announces the promotion of Jaclyn Mains to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Jaclyn will drive revenue growth, partnerships, and sales expansion, further advancing the company’s mission to transform employee benefits.

Since joining zakipoint Health (ZPH), Jaclyn has been instrumental in driving customer success, accelerating growth, expanding the client base, and strengthening retention. Her ability to build strategic relationships and deliver client-centric solutions has been a key driver of ZPH’s success, ensuring employers and members maximize the value of their benefits.

“I’m passionate about bridging the gap between healthcare and benefits, ensuring that employers and members not only understand their plans but engage with them proactively to make informed decisions," said Jaclyn Mains. "At zakipoint Health, we deliver transparent, real-time insights that drive action, optimize costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. I’m excited to advance our vision and foster partnerships that create lasting impact.”

With a unique blend of clinical expertise and business acumen, Jaclyn began her career as a Registered Nurse, gaining firsthand insight into healthcare complexities. She then transitioned into technology, leading scalable growth initiatives, customer-first innovation, and high-impact partnerships. Passionate about transforming member engagement, she is committed to data-driven, transparent solutions that optimize costs and improve experiences.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Zakipoint Health, added:

"Jaclyn has been incredible in driving growth and client success. Her ability to blend deep healthcare knowledge, strategic execution, and a customer-first mindset makes her the ideal leader to take us to the next level. I am thrilled to have her as our Chief Revenue Officer.”

About Zakipoint Health

Zakipoint Health Inc. is a leading benefits navigation technology company dedicated to helping self-insured employers, TPAs, and brokers gain real-time visibility into healthcare costs and utilization. zakipoint Health leverages AI and data-driven solutions to bring transparency, direction, and personalization to members on employer sponsored plans. zakipoint empowers organizations to optimize their health plans and deliver better outcomes for their members.

