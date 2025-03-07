Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities commemorates International Women’s Day

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities commemorate International Women’s Day on Saturday, 8th March 2025, under the theme Accelerate Action, a worldwide call to acknowledge strategies, resources and activities that positively impact women’s advancement.

The Celebration of International Women’s Days coincide with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995), as well as the final five years of the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Concurrent to the Government of National Unity, which has identified rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and job creation for all South Africans as some of the key priorities of the 7th administration, which are also in line with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) agenda for women's rights focusing on closing gender gaps in economic participation, pay, and leadership.

The South African Constitution champions the achievement of equality, including gender equality, throughout its provisions. particularly section 9 of the Constitution, which creates a basis for the obligation of the public sector, the private sector and civil society to eliminate and remedy gender, race and social inequalities.

With the right action and support, positive progress can be made for women everywhere. South Africa continues to make strides in women’s representation in government, with women making up 46% of Parliament and 43% of the Cabinet. However, greater efforts are needed to ensure women’s leadership in corporate and economic sectors.

More work should be done to accelerate equal representation, as women remain underrepresented in high-income sectors and continue to face significant wage gaps. To bridge the gap, there is a need to demonstrate actions to stronger policies on financial inclusion, access to credit, and workplace protections for women. Equipping women with tools and resources to start and grow businesses, manage household finances, and invest in their futures will strengthen their voices in decisions affecting them and narrow gender gaps in financial access while endorsing broader social and economic equality.

Media enquiries:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 543 0672

E-mail: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

OR

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson: Ministry of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Tel: 083 406 6496

Email: Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za

