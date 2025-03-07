Nominations Open for Outstanding Early Childhood Professional Spotlight

Do you know an outstanding early childhood professional who works with children from birth to age 8 in a childcare program, public school, private school, or home-visiting setting? If so, consider nominating them for the 2025 Week of the Young Child (WOYC) Outstanding Early Childhood Professional Spotlight! The deadline to nominate is March 21, 2025.

This annual recognition program, presented in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Early Learning Team and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services Early Care and Education Division, honors dedicated professionals who make a meaningful impact on young children and families.

Established in 1971 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development.

Recognize an outstanding early childhood professional by submitting a nomination through the 2025 WOYC Spotlight nomination form. The submission deadline is Friday, March 21, at 11:59 p.m.

Nominees will be contacted prior to the Week of the Young Child, which takes place April 5-11, 2025. All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be featured on the Maine DOE Newsroom and social media platforms. They will also be entered into a raffle for a gift basket.

For more information, please contact Michelle Belanger, Maine DOE Pre-K Partnership Specialist, at michelle.belanger@maine.gov or Meg Swanson, Community and Partnership Manager, at megan.swanson@maine.gov.