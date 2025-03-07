Venera Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge Advancements in QC Solutions at NAB 2025

Empowering Media Companies with Enhanced Capabilities in, Audio/Video/Caption QC, and Collaboration.

Empowering Media Companies with Enhanced Capabilities in, Audio/Video/Caption QC, and Collaboration.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of advanced Automated Quality Control (QC) solutions for the media industry, is set to unveil groundbreaking enhancements across its product suite at NAB 2025 (April 6-9 – Las Vegas, USA). These innovations, designed to help streamline workflows and improve content accuracy and quality, reinforce Venera’s commitment to empowering studios, post production houses, media service providers, content creators and distributors with industry-leading QC solutions.



CapMate®: AI-Powered Caption/Subtitle Verification and Correction



CapMate®, Venera’s flagship caption verification and correction tool, introduces Heterogeneous Sync Support, an industry first, enabling detection and correction of sync offsets even when caption and audio languages differ. Other key upgrades include:

Expanded Language Support – In addition to support for English, French, German, Spanish, German, and Portuguese, Capmate now provides support for Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Marathi.

AI-Powered Missing Caption Correction – Automatically suggests missing captions for user review and approval.

Enhanced Burnt-in/Caption Overlap Detection – Reduces false positives for a more precise caption verification process.



Quasar®/Pulsar™: Next-Generation Audio/Video QC Enhancements



Quasar®, the most advanced native-cloud file-based Audio/Video QC solution, and its on-premise counterpart, Pulsar™ continue to set the standard for automated QC with:

Title Safe Area Validation – Ensuring compliance with broadcast-safe content guidelines.

Burnt-in Caption Detection – Identifying when burnt-in caption is present on the screen.

Loudness Correction – Automatic loudness adjustments for compliance across platforms.

Harding PSE Cautions & Extended Aspect Ratio Support – Harding PSE reporting for unusual content aspect ratios and providing caution alerts for frames just before the actual Harding PSE failure.

EBU QC Reporting Support – Generating reports in standardized EBU QC format.



Quasar®: Streamlining QC Review and Collaboration Solution



The latest Quasar® release enhances cloud-based QC review and collaboration processes with:

Project Sharing – Sharing QC projects across teams and external stakeholders with customized permission settings.

Timeline Export – Directly exporting QC timelines to Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve for seamless post-production editing.

Mark-Up Overlay – Visualizing issue locations with system and user-generated annotations on a timeline.

Multilingual UI & Keyboard Navigation – Improved accessibility for global teams.



Join Us at NAB 2025 (Booth #W1248)

Venera Technologies invites media professionals to experience these latest innovations firsthand at NAB 2025 by visiting Venera’s Booth in West Hall #W1248. Venera’s solutions are trusted by leading media companies worldwide, and we continue to push the boundaries of QC technology to meet the evolving demands of the industry.



For more information, or to make an appointment to meet at the show, visit www.veneratech.com/nab2025 or contact us at sales@veneratech.com.



About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry. Venera’s mission is to improve the operational efficiency of professional content workflows by automating time-consuming, tedious content QC operations. It offers the most advanced on-prem and cloud native AI-enabled Audio/Video/Caption QC solutions in the market.

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech.com

