Venera Technologies Showcases its Native Cloud QC Solutions as part of the AWS Demo POD at IBC 2024

Venera Technologies’ Quasar® and CapMate® solutions will be part of a QC workflow showcased at the AWS stand at IBC 2024

Venera Technologies’ Quasar® and CapMate® solutions will be part of a QC workflow showcased at the AWS stand at IBC 2024.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge native cloud Quality Control (QC) solutions, and an ISVA partner in AWS Partner Network (APN), is excited to announce its participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stand at IBC 2024. As part of the 'Intelligent QC & Sustainability' demonstration, the AWS team will showcase the value of Venera’s innovative solutions, Quasar® and CapMate®, in an integrated media supply workflow.

The AWS team has seamlessly integrated Quasar (for A/V QC) and CapMate (for caption/subtitle QC) into a comprehensive QC workflow solution that encompasses compliance, language, provenance, and technical checks. This integration ensures optimal results for media content quality control, meeting the highest industry standards.

“We are pleased that AWS has selected Venera and our native cloud QC solutions as part of their demonstration POD at IBC 2024,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies. “QC is a critical challenge for media organizations. The collaboration with AWS builds on our long-standing relationship, providing enterprise customers with ready-to-deploy workflow solutions, addressing their QC needs.”

Visitors can experience the capabilities of Quasar and CapMate firsthand by visiting the AWS Stand (5.C90) or the Venera Technologies Stand (7.D45) at IBC 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and learn how these advanced QC solutions can enhance their media workflows. Both Quasar and CapMate solutions are available on the AWS marketplace platform as well.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies is a leading provider of quality control and content verification solutions for the digital media industry. With a focus on cloud-based technologies, Venera offers powerful, scalable, and cost-effective QC solutions that meet the evolving needs of content creators and distributors worldwide. Venera’s suite of QC solutions (Quasar® for native cloud A/V QC, Pulsar™ for on-premise A/V QC, and CapMate® for native cloud caption/subtitle QC and correction) are trusted by top broadcasters, content owners, and streaming providers worldwide, ensuring the integrity of media files throughout the content lifecycle. For more information, visit Burbank, USA – September 3, 2024 – Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge native cloud Quality Control (QC) solutions, and an ISVA partner in AWS Partner Network (APN), is excited to announce its participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stand at IBC 2024. As part of the 'Intelligent QC & Sustainability' demonstration, the AWS team will showcase the value of Venera’s innovative solutions, Quasar® and CapMate®, in an integrated media supply workflow.

The AWS team has seamlessly integrated Quasar (for A/V QC) and CapMate (for caption/subtitle QC) into a comprehensive QC workflow solution that encompasses compliance, language, provenance, and technical checks. This integration ensures optimal results for media content quality control, meeting the highest industry standards.

“We are pleased that AWS has selected Venera and our native cloud QC solutions as part of their demonstration POD at IBC 2024,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies. “QC is a critical challenge for media organizations. The collaboration with AWS builds on our long-standing relationship, providing enterprise customers with ready-to-deploy workflow solutions, addressing their QC needs.”

Visitors can experience the capabilities of Quasar and CapMate firsthand by visiting the AWS Stand (5.C90) or the Venera Technologies Stand (7.D45) at IBC 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and learn how these advanced QC solutions can enhance their media workflows. Both Quasar and CapMate solutions are available on the AWS marketplace platform as well.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies is a leading provider of quality control and content verification solutions for the digital media industry. With a focus on cloud-based technologies, Venera offers powerful, scalable, and cost-effective QC solutions that meet the evolving needs of content creators and distributors worldwide. Venera’s suite of QC solutions (Quasar® for native cloud A/V QC, Pulsar™ for on-premise A/V QC, and CapMate® for native cloud caption/subtitle QC and correction) are trusted by top broadcasters, content owners, and streaming providers worldwide, ensuring the integrity of media files throughout the content lifecycle. For more information, visit www.veneratech.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.