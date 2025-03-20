Venera Technologies & Codemill Announce Integration of CapMate® with Accurate.Video Subtitle For Caption QC & Correction

Enhancing Automated and Manual Subtitle QC for Large-Scale Media Workflows, being showcased at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas

Enhancing Automated and Manual Subtitle QC for Large-Scale Media Workflows, being showcased at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge quality control (QC) solutions for digital media, and Codemill, the developer of Accurate.Video cloud-native media applications , today announced the integration of Venera’s CapMate caption/subtitle verification and correction solution with Codemill’s new Accurate.Video Subtitle fixing tool. This integration enables seamless import of CapMate’s automated analysis results, including auto-corrected caption files, directly into the Accurate.Video Subtitle, for further review and refinement.

CapMate is designed to process large volumes of caption and subtitle files, detecting and correcting issues such as caption/audio sync issues, timing errors, missing captions, and formatting/positioning inconsistencies. Now, with this integration, users can leverage CapMate’s scalable QC and auto-correction capabilities while benefiting from Accurate.Video Subtitle’s elegant and intuitive web browser user interface, to review and refine caption files efficiently.

Accurate.Video Subtitle has been developed to address the needs of integrated and distributed media operations teams, tasked with managing and processing large volumes of content, that require efficient subtitle and caption verification, QC and fixing in the web browser. Accurate.Video Subtitle enables users to quickly fix spelling errors, adjust on-screen positioning and make timing changes as single or bulk actions.

“Our collaboration with Codemill allows users to take full advantage of CapMate’s AI-driven QC and correction capabilities, while seamlessly working within the Accurate.Video Subtitle environment,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies. “This solution is ideal for media companies dealing with high volumes of content that require fast, accurate, and scalable caption and subtitle QC.”

“By integrating CapMate with Accurate.Video Subtitle, we are providing an optimized workflow that combines automated efficiency with the user-friendly review experience of Accurate.Video,” said Simon Bergmark , Chief Product Officer at Codemill. “This ensures that media professionals can swiftly address caption and subtitle issues without disrupting their existing workflows.”

Attendees at NAB 2025 (Las Vegas, April 6-9) can learn more about CapMate and experience this integrated solution firsthand at Venera Technologies’ booth (#W 1248) and Codemill’s booth (#W 2348). Demonstrations will showcase how the combined power of CapMate and Accurate.Video Subtitle can streamline caption and subtitle QC and correction at scale.

For more information about Venera Technologies and CapMate, and to arrange for a meeting at NAB, visit www.veneratech.com. To learn more about Codemill and Accurate.Video, and to arrange for a meeting at NAB, visit www.codemill.se.



Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech.com

Codemill Contact:

Johan Bergstrom

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: johan.bergstrom(at)codemill.se

