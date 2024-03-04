ConScience AB Enters Distribution Agreement for its Quantum Devices in North America
The Gothenburg based company ConScience have entered a distribution agreement with the US based company Quantum Microwave. The agreement covers USA and Canada.
— Andrew Cobin, President of Quantum Microwave
The Gothenburg based company ConScience AB launched their first Quantum device, the Qubit-in-a-box 0 (QiB0) in Q1 2024, and now they have entered a distribution agreement with the US based company Quantum Microwave (https://quantummicrowave.com). The agreement covers USA and Canada.
“This agreement help us expand our market reach and get our quantum devices out to clients faster.” says Joachim Fritzsche, CEO of ConScience.
Quantmum Microwave LLC is a well-known distributer in the Quantum computing market, and are distributing components from Raytheon, Low Noise Factory, Sweden Quantum as well as their own portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave electronic components.
“We are happy to include ConScience AB’s products in our portfolio since it allows us to offer active quantum computing devices to our clients” says Andrew Cobin, President of Quantum Microwave.
The first device from ConScience AB is called a Qubit-in-a-box 0 (QiB0) (launched in Q1 2024). The QiB0 device features 4 single qubits and 2 coplanar waveguide (CPW) resonators characterized with up to 80 µs qubit lifetime and 1 million quality factor of CPW resonators. It is intended to be used by research groups and companies to verify quantum measurement systems and also by universities currently educating the next generation quantum scientists and engineers.
Quantum computers are a type of computing technology that leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to perform certain types of calculations much faster than classical computers. They have the potential to revolutionize various fields of science and technology due to their unique properties, including quantum parallelism and entanglement which may lead to more powerful cryptography, financial modeling, drug discovery and climate models.
ConScience AB located in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a company specialized in clean-room production and has spent the last years on developing methods for production of quantum computing devices of sufficiently high quality and reproducibility to be used by clients.
About Quantum Microwave
Quantum Microwave has built a marketplace for Physicists and Researchers to purchase the industry’s best full line of cryogenic microwave components. These products are from the industry’s best manufacturers and are available from stock or with short lead times.
About ConScience AB
ConScience provides researchers in industries and academia with expertise in micro- and nanofabrication. For more than 10 years the company have supported clients in the areas of microfluidics, nanofluidics, sensing, and quantum technology.
Clients include research teams at the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard as well as high-tech companies in areas of antibiotic susceptibility testing, air quality monitoring, and quantum computing.
