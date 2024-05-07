ConScience opens subsidiary in Denmark, and initiates production using the DTU Nanolab cleanroom facilities
ConScience AB has expanded to neighboring country Denmark, and opened a subsidiary ConScience ApS.
After more than 10 years based in Gothenburg, Sweden ConScience AB has expanded to neighbouring country Denmark, and opened a subsidiary ConScience ApS during the spring of 2024. The cleanroom operations will be focused at the DTU Nanolab located in Kgs. Lyngby near Copenhagen.
The expansion support the increasing global demand from clients seeking ConScience services, aiming to capitalize on their expertise in translating nanofabrication methods into scalable technologies.
The expansion to Denmark, led by executive director Kristian Worziger N., gives ConScience access to the strong research environment at the Technical University of Denmark, the University of Copenhagen, and the start-up environments in Copenhagen. Further, this facilitate access to the DTU Nanolab cleanroom, that together with the cleanroom at Chalmers in Sweden are among the most well-equipped cleanrooms in northern Europe. Operating from both cleanrooms opens new opportunities for both ConScience and Clients.
“I am thrilled to be charged with establishing ConScience’s Danish subsidiary - where I actively can seek out and cultivate talent for our high-tech growth company while enabling our customers to realize their truly innovative products” says executive director Kristian Worziger N.
“We are happy to have Kristian accept this role, he brings a lot of experience from working with startups and scaleups. This venture significantly strengthens our offering to clients – we greatly increase the number of cleanroom tools available to us, this create both resilience and new opportunities. We also get closer to the strong Danish research industry and research environments in medical technologies and quantum.” CEO of ConScience, Joachim Fritzsche.
ConScience is specialized in cleanroom fabrication, and are doing services in several areas such as i) microfluidics for cell studies and medical devices, ii) sensors and iii) active electronic components including quantum computing devices where they during Q1 2024 launched their first Qubit device, the QiB0. ConScience has clients ranging from academic research groups to startups and global electronics companies.
About ConScience
ConScience provides researchers in industries and academia with expertise in micro- and nanofabrication. For more than 10 years the company have supported clients in the areas of microfluidics, nanofluidics, sensing, and quantum technology.
Clients include research teams at the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard as well as high-tech companies in areas of antibiotic susceptibility testing, air quality monitoring, and quantum computing.
About DTU Nanolab
DTU Nanolab at the core has more than 25 years of experience in selecting and integrating new fabrication and characterization technologies, maintaining them and making them available to a broad range of users. The laboratory features more than 1350 m2 class ISO 5 cleanroom and 200 nanofabrication tools including high end lithography as well as advanced plasma etching and high throughput physical vapour deposition systems. The stated ambition for hosting the full R&D life cycle starting from research to reaching high TRL and allowing for small scale production makes the DTU Nanolab an attractive choice for expert driven nanofabrication companies like ConScience.
