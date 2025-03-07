St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001555

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at approximately 2336 hours

LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Makayla Williams

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Jessica Walter

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 6th, 2025, at approximately 2336 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the town of Enosburg. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Jessica Walter (23) of Sheldon, VT who was reporting that she had been assaulted and had property taken from her residence.

After a thorough investigation, it was established that Makayla Williams (29) of Richford, VT had assaulted Walter and taken property that belonged to Walter and left the residence before Troopers had arrived on scene.

Williams was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 17th, 2025, at 1000 hours for the charges of Aggravated Assault and Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 03/17/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov