St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001555
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at approximately 2336 hours
LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Makayla Williams
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Jessica Walter
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 6th, 2025, at approximately 2336 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the town of Enosburg. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Jessica Walter (23) of Sheldon, VT who was reporting that she had been assaulted and had property taken from her residence.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that Makayla Williams (29) of Richford, VT had assaulted Walter and taken property that belonged to Walter and left the residence before Troopers had arrived on scene.
Williams was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 17th, 2025, at 1000 hours for the charges of Aggravated Assault and Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 03/17/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
