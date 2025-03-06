Senate Bill 368 Printer's Number 316
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - § 8304. Eyewitness identification procedures.
(a) Compliance.--An eyewitness identification procedure
conducted by a law enforcement agency must comply with this
section.
(b) Description of the perpetrator.--
(1) Except as provided under subsection (h)(1), the
eyewitness's description of the perpetrator and the
circumstances under which the eyewitness observed the
perpetrator, in the eyewitness's own words, shall be obtained
and documented immediately prior to a live lineup or photo
lineup, unless a description was recorded or otherwise
documented by law enforcement personnel before the
commencement of the identification procedure.
(2) An eyewitness description shall be preserved and
provided as part of discovery.
(c) Blind lineup administration.--
(1) Subject to the exceptions in this subsection, a
blind lineup shall be conducted.
(2) If a lineup is not blind, the administrator shall
state in writing the reason that a blind lineup was not used.
(3) A blind lineup shall not be required to be conducted
if any of the following apply:
(i) A blind lineup is not practicable under the
circumstances. The administrator shall state in writing
the reasons that a blind lineup is not practicable.
(ii) The law enforcement agency employs a single
lineup administrator who conducts each of its lineups,
counsel for the suspect is present at the lineup and the
identification procedure complies with subsections (d),
(e), (f), (g), (i) and (j).
