Senate Bill 369 Printer's Number 317

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - including any charges pending or charges which were reduced

or dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

(3) The informant's cooperation agreement with the

prosecution, including any deal, promise, inducement or

benefit that the offering party has made or may make to the

informant in the future.

(4) All statements, including inconsistent and

inculpatory, allegedly made by the accused to the informant.

(5) The time and place of the alleged statements, the

time and place of the disclosure to law enforcement officials

and the names of all individuals who were present when the

alleged statements were made.

(6) Whether at any time the informant recanted the

testimony or statement and, if so, the time and place of the

recantation, the nature of the recantation and the names of

the individuals who were present at the recantation.

(7) Other cases in which the informant testified,

provided that the existence of the testimony can be

ascertained through reasonable inquiry and whether the

informant received any promise, inducement or benefit in

exchange for or subsequent to the testimony or statement.

(8) Any lawful audio or audio-visual recording made of a

statement by an informant to law enforcement officials,

including any deal, promise, inducement or other benefit

offered to the informant.

(9) Any other information relevant to the informant's

credibility.

(b) Reliability hearing.--Except as provided under

subsection (c), in any case under subsection (a), the

prosecution shall disclose at least 30 days prior to any

