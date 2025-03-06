Senate Bill 371 Printer's Number 319
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - collector that violates a provision of this act. All complaints
filed in accordance with this section shall be exempt from
access under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law.
Section 11. Medical debt settlement conferences.
(a) Procedures.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
in a collection action arising from or relating to a claim for
medical debt not otherwise prohibited by this act, the parties
shall engage in a settlement conference prior to any hearing or
trial on the matter. The following apply:
(1) The court shall schedule the settlement conference
for a time and at a place determined by the court, provided
at least 20 days' notice is given to each party.
(2) The court shall serve the order scheduling the
settlement conference on all parties, which shall require the
attendance and participation of the parties at the settlement
conference.
(3) A settlement officer shall conduct the settlement
conference. The settlement officer may be a judicial officer
or an officer of the court with subject matter experience, as
designated by the presiding judicial officer.
(4) The settlement officer shall report the outcome of
the settlement conference to the presiding judicial officer
detailing the terms of the agreement, if authorized by the
parties, or the fact that no agreement was reached.
(5) If, after a bona fide attempt at settlement, the
parties cannot come to an agreement at the settlement
conference, a civil action may proceed.
(b) Waiver.--If a defendant fails to appear for a settlement
conference under this section, the requirements of this section
