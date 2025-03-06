Submit Release
Senate Bill 371 Printer's Number 319

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - collector that violates a provision of this act. All complaints

filed in accordance with this section shall be exempt from

access under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known

as the Right-to-Know Law.

Section 11. Medical debt settlement conferences.

(a) Procedures.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

in a collection action arising from or relating to a claim for

medical debt not otherwise prohibited by this act, the parties

shall engage in a settlement conference prior to any hearing or

trial on the matter. The following apply:

(1) The court shall schedule the settlement conference

for a time and at a place determined by the court, provided

at least 20 days' notice is given to each party.

(2) The court shall serve the order scheduling the

settlement conference on all parties, which shall require the

attendance and participation of the parties at the settlement

conference.

(3) A settlement officer shall conduct the settlement

conference. The settlement officer may be a judicial officer

or an officer of the court with subject matter experience, as

designated by the presiding judicial officer.

(4) The settlement officer shall report the outcome of

the settlement conference to the presiding judicial officer

detailing the terms of the agreement, if authorized by the

parties, or the fact that no agreement was reached.

(5) If, after a bona fide attempt at settlement, the

parties cannot come to an agreement at the settlement

conference, a civil action may proceed.

(b) Waiver.--If a defendant fails to appear for a settlement

conference under this section, the requirements of this section

20250SB0371PN0319 - 17 -

