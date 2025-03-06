Senate Bill 373 Printer's Number 321
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - reviewed State agency with a detailed report of the security
issues identified, which shall not be publicly disclosed.
(2) The State agency, in cooperation with the Office of
Administration, shall provide the Chief Information Officer
with a corrective action plan that remediates issues
identified in the detailed report under paragraph (1), which
may not be publicly disclosed.
(3) The Chief Information Officer shall issue a public
report on the general results of the assessment that shall be
accessible on the Office of Administration's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(g) Effect of section.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to preclude the Auditor General or the General
Assembly from assessing the security practices of State
information technology systems as part of its statutory duties
and responsibilities.
§ 4353. Assessment of compliance with security standards.
(a) Frequency.--The Chief Information Officer within the
Office of Administration shall biannually assess the ability of
each State agency's contracted vendors to comply with the
current security standards established under this chapter.
(b) Contents.--The Chief Information Officer shall establish
a quantifiable objective metric that measures the degree of
compliance with current security standards. The assessment under
this section shall, at a minimum:
(1) Quantify the degree of compliance with the current
security standards using the metric.
(2) Include security organization, security practices,
security information standards, network security
architecture, systems development and lifecycle management
20250SB0373PN0321 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.