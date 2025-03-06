Senate Bill 376 Printer's Number 322
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - 7302. Prohibition.
§ 7301. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Electronic device." A device that is capable of downloading
and accessing an unauthorized application.
"State-owned." In reference to a device, that State money
was used in acquiring the device.
"Unauthorized application." The social networking service
TikTok or any successor application or service developed or
provided by ByteDance Limited or an entity owned by ByteDance
Limited.
§ 7302. Prohibition.
(a) On device.--Within three months of the effective date of
this section, an individual may not download or install an
unauthorized application on a State-owned electronic device.
(b) On network.--An individual may not access an
unauthorized application on a State wireless network.
(c) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to an
individual who is engaging in law enforcement activities,
security interests, security research or risk mitigation
actions.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
