Senate Bill 376 Printer's Number 322

§ 7301. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Electronic device." A device that is capable of downloading

and accessing an unauthorized application.

"State-owned." In reference to a device, that State money

was used in acquiring the device.

"Unauthorized application." The social networking service

TikTok or any successor application or service developed or

provided by ByteDance Limited or an entity owned by ByteDance

Limited.

§ 7302. Prohibition.

(a) On device.--Within three months of the effective date of

this section, an individual may not download or install an

unauthorized application on a State-owned electronic device.

(b) On network.--An individual may not access an

unauthorized application on a State wireless network.

(c) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to an

individual who is engaging in law enforcement activities,

security interests, security research or risk mitigation

actions.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

