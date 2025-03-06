Senate Bill 379 Printer's Number 326

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - for transporting the products via the turnpike.

(4) Proof of payment of turnpike tolls by the company or

shipping contractor.

(5) The date and time of the arrival of the products to

the Port of Philadelphia.

(6) Documentation that the products were shipped from

the Port of Philadelphia, including the date of shipping, the

name of the ship and the destination of the products.

(7) The number of full-time, part-time and contract

employees with the company.

(8) The annual revenues of the company.

(9) The history of the company, including when and where

it was founded and how it has grown from founding to the

present in terms of number of employees, revenues and

locations.

(c) Investigation of application.--The department shall

investigate and confirm the accuracy of an application under

subsection (b). The department may confer with the Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission and the Port of Philadelphia to confirm the

accuracy of an application.

(d) Timing.--An application for reimbursement to the

department shall be submitted on a quarterly basis. If

sufficient money is available in the fund, the department shall

reimburse a company within 60 days of the date that an

application is confirmed to be accurate under subsection (c).

Section 4. Penalties.

(a) Penalties.--If the department determines that a company

has submitted a false application or if the department

erroneously paid a reimbursement due to false information, the

company:

