Senate Bill 379 Printer's Number 326
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - for transporting the products via the turnpike.
(4) Proof of payment of turnpike tolls by the company or
shipping contractor.
(5) The date and time of the arrival of the products to
the Port of Philadelphia.
(6) Documentation that the products were shipped from
the Port of Philadelphia, including the date of shipping, the
name of the ship and the destination of the products.
(7) The number of full-time, part-time and contract
employees with the company.
(8) The annual revenues of the company.
(9) The history of the company, including when and where
it was founded and how it has grown from founding to the
present in terms of number of employees, revenues and
locations.
(c) Investigation of application.--The department shall
investigate and confirm the accuracy of an application under
subsection (b). The department may confer with the Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission and the Port of Philadelphia to confirm the
accuracy of an application.
(d) Timing.--An application for reimbursement to the
department shall be submitted on a quarterly basis. If
sufficient money is available in the fund, the department shall
reimburse a company within 60 days of the date that an
application is confirmed to be accurate under subsection (c).
Section 4. Penalties.
(a) Penalties.--If the department determines that a company
has submitted a false application or if the department
erroneously paid a reimbursement due to false information, the
company:
20250SB0379PN0326 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.