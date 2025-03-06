Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 324

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - the recruitment and retention of [medical officers or health ]

specialty branch officers in the Pennsylvania National Guard,

provided that payment of such additional incentives shall not

result in a cap on participation or reduction in the amount of

stipends paid under section 3213 (relating to program stipend).

§ 3216. Recoupment of incentive payments.

(a) [General rule] Recoupment.--A recipient of a stipend or

other incentive payment under this subchapter who fails to

complete [his] the recipient's service obligation or to meet

other requirements established by the Adjutant General is liable

to the Commonwealth for repayment of all incentive payments

made. The Adjutant General shall notify the department if the

recipient fails to complete the service obligation, and the

promissory note under section 3215 (relating to promissory note)

shall be called to secure payment in full upon demand on a

schedule as the department may determine.

(b) Forgiveness of recoupment.--The Adjutant General may

forgive recoupment of all or part of a recipient's stipend or

other incentive payment if the Adjutant General determines that

[his] the recipient's failure to fulfill the service obligation

was the result of [his] the recipient's death, discharge because

of disability incurred in line of duty, discharge because of a

medical determination that [he] the recipient is medically unfit

for duty when the medical condition is outside [his] the

recipient's control and is not due to [his] the recipient's

misconduct, mandatory discharge, release or retirement for age

or years of service or discharge, release, transfer or

retirement because of other compelling circumstances outside

[his] the recipient's control.

§ 3217. Adjustment of stipend amounts.

20250SB0308PN0324 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30